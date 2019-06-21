Cork exhibition celebrates first public sitting of Dáil Éireann

A new exhibition celebrating the first members of Dáil Éireann from Cork was launched in the city today.

The launch of ‘Dáil 100’ at the Cork County Council offices is part of a programme of events commemorating the first public sitting of Dáil Éireann in 1919.

It is part of celebrations to mark 100 years of Irish parliamentary democracy and educate the public about the role and importance of the Irish Parliament.

The exhibition was brought by the Houses of the Oireachtas to Leinster House in January, but Cork is the first location to host it outside of Dublin.

‘Dáil 100’ was jointly launched on Leeside by the newly-elected Cork County Mayor Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan and Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.

READ MORE Jail for Cork man who repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted his cousin

Open to the public during June and July between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, the exhibition contains iconic images which mark important moments in Irish society, and explains how they shaped the State today.

Twenty-seven members were present at the first public meeting of Dáil Éireann, which took place in the Round Room of Dublin’s Mansion House on January 21, 1919.

Nine of the first TDs elected were from Cork; James Joseph Walsh, Liam de Róiste, David Rice Kent, Terence J MacSwiney, Patrick O'Keeffe, Thomas Hunter, Michael Collins, Diarmuid Christopher Lynch and Seán Hayes.

Speaking about the exhibition, County Mayor Christopher O’Sullivan said: “The ‘Dáil 100’ exhibition is a great resource which both the people of Cork and tourists will have on their doorstep for the next six weeks, and I encourage as many people as possible to see this exhibition in the flesh.

Thousands have already attended the exhibition in the Houses of the Oireachtas, and we expect significant local interest.