News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork exhibition celebrates first public sitting of Dáil Éireann

County Mayor Christopher O’Sullivan: “The ‘Dáil 100’ exhibition is a great resource which both the people of Cork and tourists will have on their doorstep for the next six weeks, and I encourage as many people as possible to see this exhibition in the flesh.
By Ryan O’Neill
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 03:54 PM

A new exhibition celebrating the first members of Dáil Éireann from Cork was launched in the city today.

The launch of ‘Dáil 100’ at the Cork County Council offices is part of a programme of events commemorating the first public sitting of Dáil Éireann in 1919.

It is part of celebrations to mark 100 years of Irish parliamentary democracy and educate the public about the role and importance of the Irish Parliament.

The exhibition was brought by the Houses of the Oireachtas to Leinster House in January, but Cork is the first location to host it outside of Dublin.

‘Dáil 100’ was jointly launched on Leeside by the newly-elected Cork County Mayor Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan and Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.

READ MORE

Jail for Cork man who repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted his cousin

Open to the public during June and July between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, the exhibition contains iconic images which mark important moments in Irish society, and explains how they shaped the State today.

Twenty-seven members were present at the first public meeting of Dáil Éireann, which took place in the Round Room of Dublin’s Mansion House on January 21, 1919.

Nine of the first TDs elected were from Cork; James Joseph Walsh, Liam de Róiste, David Rice Kent, Terence J MacSwiney, Patrick O'Keeffe, Thomas Hunter, Michael Collins, Diarmuid Christopher Lynch and Seán Hayes.

Speaking about the exhibition, County Mayor Christopher O’Sullivan said: “The ‘Dáil 100’ exhibition is a great resource which both the people of Cork and tourists will have on their doorstep for the next six weeks, and I encourage as many people as possible to see this exhibition in the flesh.

Thousands have already attended the exhibition in the Houses of the Oireachtas, and we expect significant local interest.

READ MORE

Exhibition of comic book art set to take place in Cork

More on this topic

Cork business leaders and politicians say tougher approach needed after partial building collapse

Exhibition of comic book art set to take place in Cork

Iconic 17th century Cork mansion Doneraile Court opens to the public

Former Cork hurler breaks record in 512km race across 214 mountain peaks

Dail 100CorkTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Gardaí in Galway appealing for witnesses to two assaults in the city

Former barrister who stole €235,000 from businessman to be sentenced

Tánaiste admits delay in new digital safety laws amid call to ban children from viewing porn online

Students to take PE classes in Irish to boost fluency


Lifestyle

Go Home On Time Day: An expert advises a dad on how to improve his work-life balance

Kids’ health inspired this mother to develop her own healthy eating for kids business

Jenny Greene on her return Leeside and settling back into her 2FM presenter's seat

Chinese Qing astronomer’s chairs and electrified doll’s house lure antique fans to Durrow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »