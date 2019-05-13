Cork eateries among those honoured at Irish Restaurant Awards

Five restaurants in Cork have picked up awards at the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards, which honoured the best of Ireland’s culinary talent at a ceremony in Dublin.

Two outlets from the city and three from the county were among the regional winners at last night’s black-tie gala dinner at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.

Indian street food restaurant Iyer’s on Popes Quay in Cork City won Best World Cuisine in Munster, while the sustainable foods café Good Day Deli, located in the grounds of Nano Nagle Place, picked up Best Café in the province.

In the county, Levi’s Corner House in Ballydehob, which is well regarded for its live music programme, won Munster Pub of the Year, Ballyvolane House in Castlelyons picked up Best Customer Service, and The Black Pig wine bar and café in Kinsale scooped the regional award for Best Wine Experience.

Levi’s Corner House in Ballydehob

The winners were picked from more than 90,000 public nominations, which the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said was the highest in the awards’ 11-year history.

All Munster counties were represented across the awards’ various categories, with wins for outlets in counties Limerick, Kerry, Clare, Waterford and Tipperary.

Galway’s Loam Restaurant was the big winner on the night, winning the All-Ireland Best Restaurant Award.

The Tack Room at Adare Manor in Co Limerick took home the prize for All-Ireland Best Cocktail Experience.

The All-Ireland Best Chef award went to Graham Neville from Dax Restaurant in Dublin.

Everett’s Restaurant in Waterford was named All- Ireland Best Newcomer, while All-Ireland Pub of the Year went to Doheny and Nesbitt in Dublin.

Chef Gautham Iyer, who along with his wife Caroline opened Iyer’s on Popes Quay at the end of 2012, said he is “absolutely delighted” to win the award, which they also won in 2016.

“I didn’t think we would get anywhere because I had been away at the time the vote was going on, so I had been worried that we had not promoted it enough. So for us to win is absolutely fantastic, we cannot believe it,” he said.

Confirming that plans are currently in the works for Iyers to move to new, larger premises in the city, he added: “The signs were there when we first opened six years ago that vegetarianism was the way to go.

"But even saying that, it is a great feeling to know that vegetarian food on such a small scale can be a success with the people of Cork.”

Commenting on the winners, RAI chief executive, Adrian Cummins, said: “Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high-quality gastropubs.

"From the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world through exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer.

"We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry.”

See below for the full list of winners.

Proprietor Enda McEvoy of Loam Restaurant, Galway, which won the All-Ireland Best Restaurant Award at the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards.

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

All-Ireland: Loam Restaurant

Dublin: Dax Restaurant

Connacht Loam Restaurant

Leinster: Eastern Seaboard Bar & Grill

Munster: Wild Honey Inn

Ulster: OX

Best Chef – Sponsored by Nisbets

Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant

All-Ireland: Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant

Dublin: Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant

Connacht Barry Ralph of House of Plates

Leinster: Deirdre Adamson of The Fatted Calf

Munster: Peter Everett of Everett's Restaurant

Ulster: Chris McGowan of Wine and Brine

Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services

All-Ireland: Eva Ivanova of Sage Restaurant

Dublin: Denise McBrien of The Old Spot

Connacht Eva Ivanova of Sage Restaurant

Leinster: Edwina Hynes of La Côte Seafood Restaurant

Munster: John Edward Joyce of The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge

Ulster: Saul McConnell of NOBLE.

Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Jameson Caskmates

Doheny and Nesbitt, winner of Pub of the Year

All-Ireland: Doheny and Nesbitt

Dublin: Doheny and Nesbitt

Connacht: J Doherty's

Leinster: Hamilton's Pub

Munster: Levis Corner House

Ulster: Coach House & Olde Bar

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by BWG Food Service

All-Ireland: Gregans Castle Hotel

Dublin: The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel

Connacht: West Restaurant at the Twelve Hotel

Leinster: Brabazon Restaurant at Tankardstown House

Munster: Gregans Castle Hotel

Ulster: Newforge House

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by mytaxi Hospitality

All-Ireland: Everett's Restaurant

Dublin: Uno Mas

Connacht: Passione by the Slice

Leinster: Lily's On Church Street

Munster: Everett's Restaurant

Ulster: Hara

Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Elavon

All-Ireland: The Old Spot

Dublin: The Old Spot

Connacht: Bar One

Leinster: The Ballymore Inn

Munster: Mikey Ryan’s Bar and Kitchen

Ulster: Clenaghans

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Lockton

All-Ireland: The Muddlers Club

Dublin: Luna

Connacht: Park House Hotel

Leinster: LENNONS @ Visual

Munster: Ballyvolane House

Ulster: The Muddlers Club

Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by Just Eat

All-Ireland: 777

Dublin: 777

Connacht: HOOKED Sligo

Leinster:Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar

Munster: Bodega

Ulster: The Olde Glen Bar, Restaurant and Tea Room

Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

All-Ireland: Green Man Wines

Dublin: Green Man Wines

Connacht: Le Petit Pois

Leinster: Barrows Keep

Munster: The Black Pig

Ulster: OX

Best Kids Size Me – Sponsored by BWG Food Service

All-Ireland: Old Street Restaurant

Dublin: Old Street Restaurant

Connacht: Shells Seaside Bakery and Café

Leinster: Tiffin by Sunil

Munster: 9 Café

Ulster:Oak Room Restaurant

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by HiUp powered by Olive Group

All-Ireland: 3 Leaves

Dublin: 3 Leaves

Connacht: Spice India

Leinster: Pink Salt Indian Restaurant

Munster: Iyer's

Ulster: Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro

Best Café – Sponsored by Illy

All-Ireland: Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant

Dublin: Two Pups

Connacht: Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant

Leinster: Knockdrinna Farm Shop & Artisan Café

Munster: Good Day Deli

Ulster: Dinkin's Home Bakery & Café

Best Free From – Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free

All-Ireland: GROW HQ

Dublin: Urbanity

Connacht: Drumanilra Farm Kitchen

Leinster: Zucchini's Restaurant

Munster: GROW HQ

Ulster: The Olde Post Inn

Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times

All-Ireland: Seán Hussey of Hussey & Sons Fruit & Veg

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaios

All-Ireland: 35 Restaurant

Dublin: Forest & Marcy

Connacht: An Port Mór Restaurant

Leinster: Thyme Restaurant

Munster: 35 Restaurant

Ulster: Wine and Brine

Best Digital Marketing – Sponsored by Digital Restaurant

All-Ireland: Michael’s Mount Merrion

Best Cookery School – Sponsored by Avonmore

All-Ireland: The Neven Maguire Cookery School

Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant – Sponsored by Wild Irish Game

All-Ireland: Stephens Green Hibernian Club

Best Seafood Experience – Sponsored by Musgrave Market Place

All-Ireland: Fish Shop, Benburb Street

Best Cocktail Experience– Sponsored by Coca Cola HBC

All-Ireland: The Tack Room at Adare Manor