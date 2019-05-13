Cork eateries among those honoured at Irish Restaurant Awards

Five restaurants in Cork have picked up awards at the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards, which honoured the best of Ireland’s culinary talent at a ceremony in Dublin.
Two outlets from the city and three from the county were among the regional winners at last night’s black-tie gala dinner at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.
Indian street food restaurant Iyer’s on Popes Quay in Cork City won Best World Cuisine in Munster, while the sustainable foods café Good Day Deli, located in the grounds of Nano Nagle Place, picked up Best Café in the province.
In the county, Levi’s Corner House in Ballydehob, which is well regarded for its live music programme, won Munster Pub of the Year, Ballyvolane House in Castlelyons picked up Best Customer Service, and The Black Pig wine bar and café in Kinsale scooped the regional award for Best Wine Experience.
The winners were picked from more than 90,000 public nominations, which the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said was the highest in the awards’ 11-year history.
All Munster counties were represented across the awards’ various categories, with wins for outlets in counties Limerick, Kerry, Clare, Waterford and Tipperary.
Galway’s Loam Restaurant was the big winner on the night, winning the All-Ireland Best Restaurant Award.
The Tack Room at Adare Manor in Co Limerick took home the prize for All-Ireland Best Cocktail Experience.
The All-Ireland Best Chef award went to Graham Neville from Dax Restaurant in Dublin.
Everett’s Restaurant in Waterford was named All- Ireland Best Newcomer, while All-Ireland Pub of the Year went to Doheny and Nesbitt in Dublin.
Chef Gautham Iyer, who along with his wife Caroline opened Iyer’s on Popes Quay at the end of 2012, said he is “absolutely delighted” to win the award, which they also won in 2016.
“I didn’t think we would get anywhere because I had been away at the time the vote was going on, so I had been worried that we had not promoted it enough. So for us to win is absolutely fantastic, we cannot believe it,” he said.
Confirming that plans are currently in the works for Iyers to move to new, larger premises in the city, he added: “The signs were there when we first opened six years ago that vegetarianism was the way to go.
"But even saying that, it is a great feeling to know that vegetarian food on such a small scale can be a success with the people of Cork.”
Commenting on the winners, RAI chief executive, Adrian Cummins, said: “Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high-quality gastropubs.
"From the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world through exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer.
"We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry.”
See below for the full list of winners.
All-Ireland: Loam Restaurant
Dublin: Dax Restaurant
Connacht Loam Restaurant
Leinster: Eastern Seaboard Bar & Grill
Munster: Wild Honey Inn
Ulster: OX
All-Ireland: Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant
Dublin: Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant
Connacht Barry Ralph of House of Plates
Leinster: Deirdre Adamson of The Fatted Calf
Munster: Peter Everett of Everett's Restaurant
Ulster: Chris McGowan of Wine and Brine
All-Ireland: Eva Ivanova of Sage Restaurant
Dublin: Denise McBrien of The Old Spot
Connacht Eva Ivanova of Sage Restaurant
Leinster: Edwina Hynes of La Côte Seafood Restaurant
Munster: John Edward Joyce of The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge
Ulster: Saul McConnell of NOBLE.
All-Ireland: Doheny and Nesbitt
Dublin: Doheny and Nesbitt
Connacht: J Doherty's
Leinster: Hamilton's Pub
Munster: Levis Corner House
Ulster: Coach House & Olde Bar
All-Ireland: Gregans Castle Hotel
Dublin: The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel
Connacht: West Restaurant at the Twelve Hotel
Leinster: Brabazon Restaurant at Tankardstown House
Munster: Gregans Castle Hotel
Ulster: Newforge House
All-Ireland: Everett's Restaurant
Dublin: Uno Mas
Connacht: Passione by the Slice
Leinster: Lily's On Church Street
Munster: Everett's Restaurant
Ulster: Hara
All-Ireland: The Old Spot
Dublin: The Old Spot
Connacht: Bar One
Leinster: The Ballymore Inn
Munster: Mikey Ryan’s Bar and Kitchen
Ulster: Clenaghans
All-Ireland: The Muddlers Club
Dublin: Luna
Connacht: Park House Hotel
Leinster: LENNONS @ Visual
Munster: Ballyvolane House
Ulster: The Muddlers Club
All-Ireland: 777
Dublin: 777
Connacht: HOOKED Sligo
Leinster:Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar
Munster: Bodega
Ulster: The Olde Glen Bar, Restaurant and Tea Room
All-Ireland: Green Man Wines
Dublin: Green Man Wines
Connacht: Le Petit Pois
Leinster: Barrows Keep
Munster: The Black Pig
Ulster: OX
All-Ireland: Old Street Restaurant
Dublin: Old Street Restaurant
Connacht: Shells Seaside Bakery and Café
Leinster: Tiffin by Sunil
Munster: 9 Café
Ulster:Oak Room Restaurant
All-Ireland: 3 Leaves
Dublin: 3 Leaves
Connacht: Spice India
Leinster: Pink Salt Indian Restaurant
Munster: Iyer's
Ulster: Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro
All-Ireland: Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant
Dublin: Two Pups
Connacht: Connemara Greenway Café & Restaurant
Leinster: Knockdrinna Farm Shop & Artisan Café
Munster: Good Day Deli
Ulster: Dinkin's Home Bakery & Café
All-Ireland: GROW HQ
Dublin: Urbanity
Connacht: Drumanilra Farm Kitchen
Leinster: Zucchini's Restaurant
Munster: GROW HQ
Ulster: The Olde Post Inn
All-Ireland: Seán Hussey of Hussey & Sons Fruit & Veg
All-Ireland: 35 Restaurant
Dublin: Forest & Marcy
Connacht: An Port Mór Restaurant
Leinster: Thyme Restaurant
Munster: 35 Restaurant
Ulster: Wine and Brine
All-Ireland: Michael’s Mount Merrion
All-Ireland: The Neven Maguire Cookery School
All-Ireland: Stephens Green Hibernian Club
All-Ireland: Fish Shop, Benburb Street
All-Ireland: The Tack Room at Adare Manor