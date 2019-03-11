Cork court hears man stripped naked and chased three women into their homes

A 23-year-old man was arrested and brought before Cork District Court today on charges arising out of an incident where he allegedly stripped himself naked and chased three women into their homes.

The young man faces counts of exposure and one charge of sexual assault.

Detective Garda John Gleeson arrested the defendant and brought him before the court where there was no application for bail.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment on the more serious charges and consented to the accused going forward on a signed plea of guilty should that arise.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said a book of evidence would be necessary in the case.

The defendant is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment building in Cork city, on January 12.

He is also charged with attempting to enter an apartment at that location as a trespasser.

The third charge relates to alleged exposure contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act. It states that he did “remove all of his clothing in the presence of two females unknown to him and while exposing his penis to these females did chase them into their apartment building”.

Another charge related to this alleged incident states that “he did without reasonable excuse trespass on a building in such a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person.”

A further charge of alleged exposure states that at another address in the same area on the same date that he did, “while naked and exposing his penis, chase a female unknown to him as she was leaving her home and attempted to follow her into her house”.

The final charge relates to this second address where he allegedly “did without reasonable excuse, trespass on the curtilage of the building in such a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person.

There was no application for bail and the accused was to be remanded in custody for one week – the longest period allowed for a first remand – but because of the bank holiday next Monday this was not possible. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until Friday, March 15, when it is anticipated that there were be an application to have him remanded in custody for a further period.