Cork City Council launches interactive boundary extension mapping tool

An interactive online map has been launched today to help people view for the first time the exact detail of the extended Cork city boundary.

It is the first phase of an extensive public awareness campaign planned by Cork City Council ahead of the formal boundary extension, which is due to come into effect on June 4 following the local elections in May.

The city’s first boundary extension since 1965, it will more than quadruple its geographical footprint and increase its population by over 85,000 to just over 210,000, bringing areas such as Ballincollig, Blarney, Glanmire, Douglas, as well as Cork Airport and its surrounds, within the administrative control of the city.

While the number of city and county councillors will remain the same at 55 in the county and 31 in the city, the boundary change is reducing the city’s electoral areas from six to five and will result in the transfer of an estimated 60,000 voters from the county to the city’s electoral register.

The north central ward has been abolished and replaced by two huge wards across the northside.

The southside retains three wards but there are a number of polling district changes that voters should be aware of.

The largest of the city’s five new wards, the South West Ward, extends from Glasheen, Togher and Bishopstown to the western outskirts of Ballincollig and will have seven councillors representing a population of 47,000.

Dedicated transition teams in the city and county councils, which have been set up to handle the wide range of issues associated with the boundary extension, have been working for several months to update the registers of electors.

David Joyce, director of services in the city council’s transition directorate, said publication of the map is the first step in helping people assess the impact of the boundary extension on them. He said users can input an Eircode, using the correct format to include the space between the first three and last four characters, to identify an individual property.

Once it has been identified, the map automatically zooms to the identified building. The tool allows people to zoom into an area of just 30-metres to view individual homes or business displayed in traditional map format or in a satellite or aerial-photo form.

A drop-down menu then displays which Local Electoral Area (LEA) or ward the property will be in for the local elections, the population living in each LEA, the number of councillors to be elected in that LEA and the population per councillor.

Additional mapping layers can be turned on or off to show the progressive expansion of the city boundary since 1840.

The map can be viewed at www.corkcity.ie.