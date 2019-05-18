Cork Airport runway closed after aircraft had 'difficulties' with landing gear

The main runway at Cork Airport was closed temporarily this afternoon after a light aircraft experienced difficulties with its landing gear.
No one was injured in the incident.
A crane has removed the aircraft from the main runway and the airport is expected to resume normal operations soon.
A Ryanair flight from Faro to Cork has also been diverted to Shannon.
