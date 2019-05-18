NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork Airport runway closed after aircraft had 'difficulties' with landing gear

By Denise O’Donoghue
Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 06:09 PM

The main runway at Cork Airport was closed temporarily this afternoon after a light aircraft experienced difficulties with its landing gear.

No one was injured in the incident.

A crane has removed the aircraft from the main runway and the airport is expected to resume normal operations soon.

A Ryanair flight from Faro to Cork has also been diverted to Shannon.

Cork Airport

