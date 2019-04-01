Cork airport launches eight new routes

Cork Airport has launched eight new routes to its summer schedule offering new services to Croatia, Italy, France, Hungary, and Poland.

Aer Lingus will commence two new twice-weekly routes this summer to Dubrovnik in Croatia from May 4 to September 28.

The airline’s service to Nice in France service will run from April 17 to October 23.

This will also be the first summer season for Aer Lingus’ new year-round Cork to Lisbon route, which began last October.

Ryanair has announced five new routes from Cork Airport this summer.

Flights to Naples in Italy commence from June 2 until August 28, along with twice-weekly year-round routes to Poznan in Poland (from April 2), Budapest (from April 7), and Malta (from April 4).

Ryanair’s service between Cork and Luton Airport, launched last October, will run daily throughout the summer schedule.

In total, Ryanair has added an extra 45,000 seats to routes across France, Italy, and Spain this summer season.

Other destinations in the summer schedule include a three-times-weekly service to Boston Providence with Norwegian; flights to Bordeaux and Carcassonne with Ryanair; flights to Paris with Aer Lingus and Air France and to Rennes with Aer Lingus.

For Italy, Milan-Bergamo is served by Ryanair; and Verona by Volotea.

.@CorkAirport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, has officially launched its 2019 Summer Schedule with eight new routes this summer season. Read more here: https://t.co/pDnmzu1qQ5#LoveTakingOff pic.twitter.com/UJweHGUliP — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) April 1, 2019

In total, the airport will offer 52 routes on offer over the course of the year from Cork Airport to the UK, continental Europe and the east coast of the USA, along with daily long-haul connectivity through a range of major European hub airports.

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said the airport was delighted to have its two biggest airline partners — Aer Lingus and Ryanair — expand their routes this summer.

“The new routes are among the top requested destinations from our passengers,” said Mr MacCarthy.

“Their addition to Cork Airport’s 2019 Summer Schedule gives holidaymakers choosing to fly from the south of Ireland even greater destination choice this holiday season."