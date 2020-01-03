News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork air ambulance at risk of temporary grounding due to funding shortfall

Cork air ambulance at risk of temporary grounding due to funding shortfall
By Denise O’Donoghue
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 12:21 PM

A community-funded air ambulance service in Co Cork is at risk of being grounded within a fortnight due to a funding shortfall.

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) air ambulance, which is based in Rathcoole near Mallow, began on July 30, 2019 and has been "extremely busy" since its launch.

"We've done approaching 250 missions for the National Ambulance Service. We've been busier than we initially anticipated," pilot John Murray told C103's Cork Today.

The air ambulance has flown 17 missions more each month than anticipated since its launch five months ago.

"We might not save lives every day but we do several times a week," Mr Murray said.

Cork air ambulance at risk of temporary grounding due to funding shortfall

The air ambulance, pilots, fuel and insurance are mainly funded through charitable donations while the National Ambulance Service provides an advanced paramedic and an emergency medical technician on board as well as medical supplies.

Air ambulances are well-supported by the public in the United Kingdom and those running the ICRR hope to follow their model.

"We would anticipate that there is enough goodwill in the community to support us in a similar manner. We are at a position at the moment where we have a shortfall of funding," Mr Murray said.

We are appealing to the general public to help us moving forward with this particular shortfall. We're just hoping that the general public will get on board now for this short-term funding shortfall. Moving forward we will need continued support as well.

The organisation has appealed to the Government for a one-off intervention at this time and is awaiting a response. However the charity's original agreement with the Government was that the community would fund the running of the aircraft.

It is estimated the running of the helicopter will cost €1.5m each year.

"If we were to get €1 per person in the south of the country we'd have it covered," Mr Murray said.

The ICRR has sent up a GoFundMe appeal with the aim of raising €400k to continue the air ambulance service.

READ MORE

Talks continuing in North to restore Stormont Assembly

More on this topic

More charges likely in Cork viral video attackMore charges likely in Cork viral video attack

Heffernans complete 'obstacle course from hell' on Ireland’s Fittest Family to win €10k for Cork charityHeffernans complete 'obstacle course from hell' on Ireland’s Fittest Family to win €10k for Cork charity

Talks to convert former seminary and hurling school into new Gaelscoil and housingTalks to convert former seminary and hurling school into new Gaelscoil and housing

Plans in the works for 1,100 apartments on Cork's Marquee sitePlans in the works for 1,100 apartments on Cork's Marquee site


CorkAir AmbulanceHealthTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

'Ireland has lost a unique voice' - RTÉ to air Late Late Show tribute to Marian Finucane'Ireland has lost a unique voice' - RTÉ to air Late Late Show tribute to Marian Finucane

Gardaí investigate after man dies in workplace incidentGardaí investigate after man dies in workplace incident

Agreement to resurrect Stormont must be sustainable – DUPAgreement to resurrect Stormont must be sustainable – DUP

Drogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeksDrogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeks


Lifestyle

The National Library currently has an exhibition of incredible photographs from the War of Independence era, writes Marjorie Brennan.A window on troubled times of the War of Independence era

It's time for the dreaded New Year’s Resolutions. And this year it’s a bonus round of New Decade Resolutions.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: New Decade Resolutions to instil a growth mindset in students

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: The poor ‘Mam’ collapsed when she saw me, she didn’t realise how much I earn from private patients

In addition to a near-45-year-long career performing together, Penn and Teller are deeply serious scholars of magic’s history and technique, writes Brett Martin.Penn and Teller offer an alternative kind of magic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »