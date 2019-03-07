NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Copyright claim over One Direction song resolved at High Court

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 03:50 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

A singer songwriter's legal action against all five original members of boy band One Direction and others for alleged copyright infringement has been struck out on consent at the High Court.

Mr David Lewis Smith had claimed the One Direction release 'Night Changes' infringes his musical work and sought various reliefs including damages.

One Direction pictured in 2014

The song 'Night Changes' was released by One Direction in 2014 and featured on their fourth studio album "Four."

The claim, which was denied, was against the four current members of the band Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik who left One Direction in 2015.

The claim was also against parties including UK songwriter Jamie Scott and US songwriters Julian Bunetta and John Ryan who wrote and produced 'Night Changes'.

The other defendants were Simco, the production company behind The X Factor; Big Deal Music, a publishing company with which Mr Ryan in 2013 allegedly signed a contract; Universal Music Publishing; EMI Music Publishing and Sony Music Entertainment UK Ltd.

The case was briefly mentioned before the High Court today.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was due to fix a date for the hearing of a pre-trial discovery motion brought by lawyers acting for the plaintiff.

However, the court was informed that hearing date was not required and with the consent of all the parties the entire proceedings could be struck out.

