News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Comprehensive' terror file due on Lisa Smith, says security chief,

'Comprehensive' terror file due on Lisa Smith, says security chief,
Picture: ITV
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, October 11, 2019 - 12:00 AM

As gardaí prepare a file on Irish woman Lisa Smith for possible terrorist offences committed in Syria, it has emerged that 20 suspected jihadists have been arrested in Ireland since 2015.

Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan, the Garda security chief, said he was optimistic of bringing a “comprehensive file” in relation to suspected activities of Ms Smith, who, along with her daughter, is in a camp for family members of Islamic State (IS) fighters in Syria.

The head of Garda security and intelligence admitted Irish terror legislation was so far “untested” in bringing a prosecution for terrorist offences committed abroad.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner and RTÉ, Mr O’Sullivan said gardaí have been working “very closely” with the DPP on “how to put information we receive into evidence”.

Mr O’Sullivan said he was aware of the evolving security situation in Syria following the military action by Turkey in Kurdish controlled regions, where Ms Smith is being held.

He said diplomatic efforts have been taking place to extract the former Irish soldier and her daughter.

He said an assessment would be made on whether she posed a threat to the security of Ireland “if and when she returns”.

The senior garda said Ms Smith came to their attention first in late 2012 and said he did not believe she was radicalised here. He said she did not pose a threat when she was a member of the Defence Forces.

He also revealed that:

  • Twenty suspected jihadists had been arrested since 2015, five of them in relation to financing terrorism, and that six of the 20 had been convicted
  • An estimated 30 Irish people have travelled to war zones abroad, with 16 believed to have died and five returning home
  • Less than 50 individuals are being supervised for links to “Salafi jihadism”, but only a “handful” were under direct surveillance and none were suspected of planning an attack here
  • Three jihadists have been deported for being here illegally and posing a threat to the security of the State

Mr O’Sullivan said that the five foreign terrorist fighters that had returned had been assessed and “do not pose a threat to society”.

He said the threat level of a jihadist terror attack here remained at “moderate”, meaning it was possible but not likely, but that it was at the “lower end of moderate”, and they were “looking at lowering the threat level”.

READ MORE

Woman at centre of Kerry rape trial describes claims by accused she ‘was mad for it’ on night of attack as lies

More on this topic

Gardaí confirm 'criminal investigation' into possible terrorist offences by ISIS bride Lisa SmithGardaí confirm 'criminal investigation' into possible terrorist offences by ISIS bride Lisa Smith

Lisa Smith should not be allowed to 'roam the streets of Ireland' if she returns, says Irish Muslim leaderLisa Smith should not be allowed to 'roam the streets of Ireland' if she returns, says Irish Muslim leader

Army won't go to Syria to bring Lisa Smith home, Leo Varadkar saysArmy won't go to Syria to bring Lisa Smith home, Leo Varadkar says

Lisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland; Taoiseach respondsLisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland; Taoiseach responds


TOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

Search for lone fisherman missing off Cork coastSearch for lone fisherman missing off Cork coast

'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs

Council bosses in firing line over pay offsCouncil bosses in firing line over pay offs

Patients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warnsPatients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warns


Lifestyle

Bestselling novelist Louise Doughty shares the books that have inspired her and what’s on her list to read.Writer Louise Doughty on the books that have shaped her life

Dear Parents — How would you like me to discipline your child? Would you in fact like me to discipline them at all? There are so many mixed messages out there, I could do with your help.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: How would you like me to discipline your child?

Many of us would like to write about a family member but have no idea how to go about it, which is why Gareth St John Thomas’ book will be such a helpful aid, says Ailin QuinlanKeep it in the family: How best to interview a relative

Question: I think I have met a man who could be ‘the one’. The only problem is that he has a really hairy back, and for me that is something of a deal breaker. Can I suggest that he has it waxed? Or is that offensive?Sex file: His hairy back is a turnoff

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »