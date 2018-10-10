Community sheds ‘Tears of God’ for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

By Anne Lucey

The first of two funerals for Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the 37-year-old mother of five struck down by cervical cancer, took place on yesterday morning in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht, her adopted home in west Kerry.

The simple interior of Séipéal na Carraige, Baile na nGall resounded with the sounds Emma loved most — the Irish language and traditional music.

At times the wind howled from the sea blowing in the 19th-century door of the church which was packed to overflowing — the extra congregants sheltering by the gable.

Dingle piper, Eoin Duignan, played a Gaelic lament as the doors opened and her coffin was led to the candlelit altar followed by her five children, Natasha, carrying 3-year-old Donnacha, Seamus, Mario, and Óisín — all of the boys wearing grey suits and white shirts.

Outside, a full guard of honour was provided by her children’s football colleagues from An Ghaeltacht football club in their jerseys and a Gaeltacht red and black jersey was among the gifts carried to the altar.

Inside, children from the national school Scoil Maoilchéadair just up the road, decked in the school colours gave support to the boys.

Among the mourners too were Eamon Fitzmaurice, former Kerry manager and now the principal of the Pobal Scoil Chorca Dhuibhne, along with former principal, Padraig Feirtéar, and transition year students, classmates of Natasha.

Local priests Fr Eoghan O’Cadhla, parish priest and Fr Tom Hickey also of Baile an Fheirtéaraigh were joined by Dingle priest Fr Tom Hickey for the moving ceremony.

Among the gifts carried to the altar by her daughter Natasha was a bunch of fuchsia, known locally as ‘Deora Dé’ which means the ‘Tears of God’ — symbolising her love of nature and the sea. But it is the locals who are shedding their tears today, the congregation was told as Gaeilge.

A special booklet with the readings and Emma’s photograph underlined by a bough of red and pink fuchsia was distributed to the congregation.

Lispole harpist, Pronsias O’Cahtasaigh, brought tears to the eyes of the congregation with his rendition of ‘Mo Ghrá Thú a Thiarna’, a traditional hymn, accompanied by the local choir.

The Mass, led by Fr O’Cadhla, heard of her extraordinary love for her five children and her unstinting work for the truth.

This was the Church she loved and it was her strong faith which sustained her throughout her life and especially in the past number of months.

Thug sí ionsparáid dúinn go léir,” the priest said — she gave us all inspiration.

She did in a few months what most people would hardly do in a lifetime, the priest said listing her court case, her interviews with the media since May Day when she first spoke on Radio na Gaeltachta.

The priest thanked the many people who helped her — from her lawyer to hospital staff and the many locals who rallied around her.

Emma, who had attended an all-Irish school in Dublin, had fallen in love with Corca Dhuibhne, and was part of parish life, he said.

And switching to English at the end of his address the priest said: “Her love for her five beautiful children will remain with me for ever. Her courage, her faith, her dignity, her resolution are an inspiration for all who knew her in Corca Dhuibhne and way beyond this place.”

Two of the children, Mario and Seamus, participated in the readings.

On Monday night when Emma’s body was brought from the Palliative Care Centre in Tralee, a wake was held in her home overlooking the beach at Baile nanGall, preceded by the rosary.

She was set to be waked in Rathoath, County Meath, last night at the home of her aunt.

Among the chief mourners were Emma’s father Peter.

Her remains are being brought to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral, Dublin for funeral Mass today at 12.45 pm. She will be buried in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co Kildare, alongside her late mother, Annette.

A vigil in her memory is set to take place in Tralee town square this evening.