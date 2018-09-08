Comment: Battle-ready blueshirts eye November election

It’s looking like November.

That’s the consensus of Fine Gaelers who are now sitting on the edge of the plane ready for the skydive but are insisting to everyone around them that they don’t want to jump.

There is apparently no appetite for an election but members are also getting very hungry for a vote.

Even after the acting classes that were part of their two-day think-in the blueshirt brigade couldn’t disguise their enthusiasm to get back out banging on doors.

Despite the protestations of the Taoiseach and his ministers — some of whom were given a pass from the acting workshop due to their already polished skills — Fine Gael members see an opportunity to take advantage of Leo’s popularity.

There was a confident and self-assured air amongst the TDs, senators and MEPs who gathered in the Galway Bay Hotel. For the first time in think-in history they were joined by non-elected members who have been selected to contest the next general election.

The Taoiseach remained adamant an election is some time away but did admit it’s “always prudent” to be ready for all eventualities.

“All but four of our selection conventions have now been completed and we have invited the selected candidates to join us here at the parliamentary party meeting to get a chance to know them better and to share expertise and to share advice.

“We will have those other selection conventions done in the next couple of weeks,” he told reporters.

Gathering for what used to the party’s annual drink-in but which has now become a very earnest, clean-living event with team building sessions that went overtime and early morning swims in the sea, members identified two opportunities to strike.

Leo Varadkar either takes his party to the country in November or waits until 2020 — or worse still, gets blindsided by a snap election.

November provides a tight window of opportunity and would mean a general election would come after the budget, the visit of President Donald Trump and the selection of a new Irish President.

But it would allow for Government formation talks over the Christmas period when the Dáil is on recess anyway and would see a new Government hit the ground running in January ahead of the March Brexit deadline and local elections in May.

Otherwise, they slog it out with Fianna Fáil for another 18 months.

Fine Gael is buoyed up by positive poll ratings and is ready to go sooner rather than later.

Although the party is certain to come back with more seats after a November election, it could still find itself on the opposition benches.

The members are now battle ready after two days of brainstorming, team building and discussion but it will up to Leo Varadkar to decide whether or not he takes his troops to the country.