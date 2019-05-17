NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Co-living needs to be part of solution to solve housing crisis, says Minister

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:45 AM

The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has insisted that co-living is part of the solution to addressing supply issues.

The model provides en-suite bedrooms with shared, communal living areas and is similar to student accommodation but aimed at young, working professionals.

New figures from the CSO this week show a 23% increase in home completions in the first quarter of this year.

However, opposition politicians have been highly critical of the government's policies.

Minister Murphy says we need to start building the right type of homes.

"The challenge we face at the moment, as supply is increasing, is becoming more of a question of not increasing supply, which is happening now quite dramatically, but what we're building and where," he said.

"It becomes more of a planning issue. So as we increase supply, we have to make sure we're building the right types of homes.

"That means student accommodation, it also means accommodation for the elderly. It also means places to rent.

So what we're doing with co-living is bringing around another option, another choice for people, if they choose to go for it.

"In the guidelines that we have published, it's about bringing forward apartments with some co-living space as well," he said.

READ MORE

External review to be carried out into termination of pregnancy at Holles Street

More on this topic

Number of new homes completed in the first quarter of 2019 rose by 23%

'We don't know the landlord' - Tenant explains what it's like to share four-bed room in Dublin

CSO survey shows how much house prices grew in a year

Housing associations 'need Land Development Agency to help' provide social homes

KEYWORDS

HousingEoghan MurphyCo Living

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information about missing woman

Gardaí seek help in locating man missing from Enniscorthy

#IETownHall event: Kelleher accused of 'selling-out' pro-life support over 8th Amendment

External review commissioned into termination of pregnancy at Holles Street


Lifestyle

A definitive(ish) ranking of all the animal prints

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »