CloseThePubs trends as public urges businesses to shut doors over Covid-19

Irish Twitter have been making their voices heard online today as they urge pubs and clubs to close as Covid-19 continues to spread.

This evening, the Department of Health confirmed a second person has died from the coronavirus.

A further 39 cases were confirmed today bringing the total number in Ireland to 129.

This is the biggest single increase in the country since the virus arrived on our shores.

At tonight's briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan noted that a number of young adults were not complying with the measures that have been introduced in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

"It is up to every one of us to play our role in slowing down the spread of this disease," he said.

Social distancing applies to all age groups, all people in Ireland. We need our younger generation to follow social distancing measures to protect their grandparents, parents or family members who may have underlying health conditions.#ProtectYourPeople #COVIDー19 @roinnslainte — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) March 14, 2020

Throughout Saturday, people have been taking to social media to encourage pubs and clubs to close their doors and praising those who have already done so.

Numerous pubs around the country have chosen to close, some for the foreseeable future, in a effort to help prevent further spread of Covid-19.

All the pubs closing in mullingar . Fair play to all of them. Tough decision and hopefully fully supported once re open . #CloseThePubs — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) March 14, 2020

The first pubs I’ll be back into when this nightmare is over are the ones who put public health first and closed. I know it’s tough. I’ve lost ALL my work for the next two months at least, and as a freelancer it’s beyond worrying. But #CloseThePubs — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 14, 2020

Busy pubs and clubs make it unlikely that patrons can maintain the social distance recommended by health professionals.

People said that it is irresponsible for the establishments to continue to operate as they were putting both patrons and staff at risk of contracting the virus.

Social media users were also urging those considering going to a pub this weekend, on St Patrick's day or indeed any time in the near future to reconsider.

A video being shared on Twitter claims to show a packed pub in Temple Bar where a crowd of people are singing along to the song Sweet Caroline.

They sing the lyrics "reaching out, touching me, touching you" something which has been branded shameful, irresponsible and disrespectful to healthcare workers by other Twitter users.

Just sent to me from Temple bar. Glad we are taking this serious.#COVIDー19 #CloseThePubs pic.twitter.com/YI1YOwzDV7 March 14, 2020

My kids have accepted that they can’t go to school, playgrounds, play dates, not happy but they accept it as necessary. This lot take the piss and flaunt their irresponsibility & give 2 fingers to our healthcare staff & everyone #COVIDー19 #CloseThePubs https://t.co/rLEWcCu81e — Mark Smyth (@psychpolis) March 14, 2020

An exact copy of the Italian behaviour two weeks ago when their situation started. My people went on as nothing had happened. 2 weeks later, they've just passed 20.000 cases and more than 1.100 deaths. People. Please. Be sensible NOW that we're in time. #CloseThePubs https://t.co/othAlt4LVF — Gianluca Tettamanti (@capitangian) March 14, 2020

I'm sorry but healthcare workers like myself are busting a gut in hospitals to keep ppl safe on the frontline we are terrified of the unknown and this is what's going on makes me so angry grow up and stay home!!! #COVID19 #CloseThePubs https://t.co/UgpwXNf5cg — Katie Murray :) (@katiieemurray) March 14, 2020

On Saturday night, the video had been viewed over 200,000 times.

Health Minister Simon Harris was among those to criticise those in the video.

"Not far from here, nurses and doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic," he said.

"Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts. There is very clear public health advice. Follow it."

Not far from here, nurses & doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic. Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts. There is very clear public health advice. Follow it. All options will be kept under constant review #CoronaVirusUpdates https://t.co/XQvJ7tC13D — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 14, 2020

The live EarthCam shows that Saturday night in the capital is significantly less busy than on a standard weekend.

However, footage from Temple Bar shows a steady stream of people walking through the streets and visiting the pubs and restaurants who remain open.

Footage from the EarthCam at around 8pm tonight

Under the #CloseThePubs hashtag, some users have been sharing ideas for alternative ways for people to spend their nights.

Attending my first #virtualparty tonight. My friend was supposed to have a big bash but going to open a bottle we've been saving & Facetime in. For the sake of all the vulnerable people we know & the ones we don't, we can find news ways to socialise #coronavirus #CloseThePubs — Roisin Ingle (@roisiningle) March 14, 2020

Comedian Alison Spittle has begun her own #CovideoParty where people watch the same film and chat with each other online.

We're watching Legally Blonde on netflixuk tonight at 9pm GMT. Get snacks and get tweeting on #CovideoParty let's watch it together alone. Gonna do an instalive after and we'll have a big chat with comedian guests… https://t.co/rOg1GHiykg — Alison Spittle (@AlisonSpittle) March 14, 2020

Spittle encouraged people watch Legally Blonde tonight "together alone".

A whole host of people have taken part tweeting under the hashtag and the Nowhere Fast star will host an Instagram live afterward to continue the discussion.