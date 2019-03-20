CIT to use virtual reality technology in its classrooms to help students

Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) has linked up with Dell to introduce virtual reality (VR) technology in its classrooms to help students design industry standard VR games using cutting-edge technology.

Implementing the new technology has allowed teaching staff to gain an extra 40 minutes of classroom instruction time each day, they said. It has already been used to create projects to help patients with Parkinson's and individuals being released from prison.

In introducing new technology, including VR, for students, CIT was hindered by outdated technology. Old workstations and supporting infrastructure were unable to support the programmes required to roll out modules on gaming, VR, animation and application design.

To overcome these challenges, CIT collaborated with Dell in a programme of updating design labs. New technology, including state-of-the-art workstations and gaming desktops, have given the students the tools to use VR in their learning.

In giving students access to VR technologies, CIT is responding to a growing demand for the use of cutting-edge computer technologies in the workplace.

Rose McGrath, head of media communications in CIT said: "In recent times, outdated technology has meant we have been unable to meet the needs of students and teachers who increasingly undertake intensive VR projects as part of their digital media and e-learning curriculum.

"Our partnership with Dell has proved pivotal in enabling our students to be more creative and use VR to push the boundaries of what they can do with graphics. Without the improved performance from the Dell workstations and Alienware gaming desktops, we wouldn’t have been able to regain 40 minutes of classroom instruction time every day."

Aisling Keegan, vice-president and general manager of Dell EMC Ireland, said that the technology will help to prepare the students for a digitally-focused working environment.

"Students have used our devices to create projects ranging from therapeutic activity–based video games to assist patients with Parkinson’s disease, to a VR immersive programme that helps prepare individuals in prison for release," she said.