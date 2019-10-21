News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Children's Hospital board ‘satisfied’ at its role

Children's Hospital board ‘satisfied’ at its role
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Monday, October 21, 2019 - 05:20 AM

By Catherine Shanahan and Elaine Loughlin

An assessment of its own performance by the board of the new children’s hospital found “a high percentage of board satisfaction”, according to minutes of its August meeting.

The self-evaluation was undertaken between March 14 and May 22 this year, not long after the resignation in February of board chair Tom Costello.

It got under way just days before the resignation of John Pollock, project director of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB).

The resignations came in the wake of revelations that the cost of building a new children’s hospital had risen by €500m in the course of a year, with the final price tag heading towards €2bn.

The minutes say an external board evaluation required under its Corporate Governance code will not take place until the first or second quarter of 2020, “to allow new board members familiarise themselves with the requirements of the board”.

The minutes of the August meeting note that: “Following discussion, it was agreed that the board was satisfied overall with its expertise, procedures and performance and that improvement actions continued to be progressed with the chair” [Fred Barry, who replaced Tom Costello].

The minutes also reference a transfer agreement under which equipment is transferred to Children’s Health Ireland who will be responsible for services at the new hospital. The minutes make reference to “additional equipment to an amount of approximately €6,000”.

The minutes also note the resignation from the board of the State’s chief procurement officer, Paul Quinn, who controversially did not flag the escalating costs of the new children’s hospital with Government.

And they highlight the fact that the board was still awaiting a final figure for the project from developers Bam.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has signalled a further escalation in the cost of building the Children’s Hospital in a letter to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

In a letter seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Varadkar has admitted that the contractors have submitted more claims relating to extra spending.

Leo Varadkar.
Leo Varadkar.

“The individual details of these claims are commercially sensitive interactions between the contractor and the NPHDB and cannot be discussed or released at this time,” Mr Varadkar wrote.

Mr Varadkar also told the opposition leader that no further increases have yet been agreed by Government and said “an extra claim does not necessarily result in that claim being paid”.

In his letter Mr Varadkar said €1,443m is the capital build cost of the project. However, he said there will also be additional investment from other sources associated with the broader programme.

Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly hit out at the Government who he said are purposely splitting up the costs of the hospital.

READ MORE

Bus Éireann fares disputed by Cork county councillors seeking clarification

More on this topic

Official quits as hospital costs spiralOfficial quits as hospital costs spiral

HSE spent €1m on children's hospital PRHSE spent €1m on children's hospital PR

BAM seeks €12m extra costs for hospital workBAM seeks €12m extra costs for hospital work

Review conflict of interest - Children’s hospital cost overrunReview conflict of interest - Children’s hospital cost overrun


Children's HospitalLeo VaradkarTOPIC: Children's Hospital

More in this Section

Fifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - studyFifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - study

Official quits as hospital costs spiralOfficial quits as hospital costs spiral

TDs in vote controversy forced off front benchTDs in vote controversy forced off front bench

Taoiseach: No more Brexit concessions from the EUTaoiseach: No more Brexit concessions from the EU


Lifestyle

'When a role became available in The River Lee following the refurbishment, I jumped at the chance!'You've Been Served: Sinead McDonald of The River Lee on life as a Brand Manager

It’s the personal stories from Bruce Springsteen that turn his new ‘Western Stars’ documentary into something special, the director tells Esther McCarthy.Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary more than just a music film

Apart from the several variations in its spelling in Irish and English, Inishtubbrid, Co Clare is also recognised by three other names: Wall’s Island; O’Grady’s Island and Inishtubber which surely puts it up there as the island with most names — not counting say Inisvickillane, Co Kerry which has about 33 variations to that spelling.The Islands of Ireland: In search of tranquility

More and more communities and volunteers are taking on environmental tasks around the country. In Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for example, people have united to get rid of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant, from the banks of the River Suir.‘Bashing’ invasive plants

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »