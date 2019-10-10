News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Children of people who abuse alcohol 3 times more likely to consider suicide

Children of people who abuse alcohol 3 times more likely to consider suicide
File image
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 08:24 AM

Children whose parents misuse alcohol are three times more likely to consider suicide or develop an eating disorder, according to Alcohol Action Ireland.

Alcohol Action Ireland says that 200,000 children are growing up in homes where there is parental alcohol misuse.

The group has teamed up with Mental Health Ireland to tackle the harmful effects of alcohol on our mental wellbeing.

CEO of Alcohol Action Ireland Dr Sheila Gilheany wants the link between alcohol and mental health issues recognised:

"There's an awful lot of gaps in the system, firstly there are long queues of people on waiting lists, even just to be able to see a therapist or psychologist.

"Treatment services are definitely lacking but most of all we would say that we need action around the overall consumption levels in the country.

"That would be something that is tackled through broad perspective, for example minimum unit pricing or reduction in the amount of advertising out there."


More in this Section

Search for lone fisherman missing off Cork coastSearch for lone fisherman missing off Cork coast

'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs

Council bosses in firing line over pay offsCouncil bosses in firing line over pay offs

Patients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warnsPatients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warns


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »