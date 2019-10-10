Children of people who abuse alcohol 3 times more likely to consider suicide

Children whose parents misuse alcohol are three times more likely to consider suicide or develop an eating disorder, according to Alcohol Action Ireland.

Alcohol Action Ireland says that 200,000 children are growing up in homes where there is parental alcohol misuse.

The group has teamed up with Mental Health Ireland to tackle the harmful effects of alcohol on our mental wellbeing.

CEO of Alcohol Action Ireland Dr Sheila Gilheany wants the link between alcohol and mental health issues recognised:

"There's an awful lot of gaps in the system, firstly there are long queues of people on waiting lists, even just to be able to see a therapist or psychologist.

"Treatment services are definitely lacking but most of all we would say that we need action around the overall consumption levels in the country.

"That would be something that is tackled through broad perspective, for example minimum unit pricing or reduction in the amount of advertising out there."