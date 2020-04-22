Chief Medical Officer appeals for people to obey restrictions despite good weather

The Chief Medical Officer is appealing to people to continue obeying the Covid-19 restrictions, despite the good weather.

Met Éireann has said temperatures will reach highs of 18-19 degrees today with it being “very mild”.

They added that today and tomorrow will see spells of hazy sunshine and light breezes.

Thursday will see “very mild or warm” weather with “highest temperatures ranging 15 to 20 to 21 degrees”.

Friday is also set to see mild weather with temperatures hitting the 20-degree mark.

This is leading to fears people will break restrictions and start travelling to beauty spots like parks and beaches.

A further 44 people with the virus have died, bringing the death toll to 730, while there are now 16,040 confirmed cases.

Dr Tony Holohan, says he is noticing an increase in people out and about in recent days.

“We’ve seen anecdotal reports of that [people being out] and just in my own experience yes I agree,” said the Chief Medical Officer.

“And warm weather understandably brings people out.

“And we understand that given the nature of the arrangements that are in place, it is difficult for people. It’s challenging.

“And those temptations are easy to understand.

“We don’t want any complacency. We want to keep going with the measures.

“We have further progress to make with this epidemic.”

It was announced yesterday that more than 9,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland have now recovered, official figures indicate.

Statistics from the Department of Health show that 8,377 people have recovered in the community while 856 of those in hospital have also recovered.

The figures, which are the most up to date available, are based on an analysis of the confirmed cases when the overall total stood at 15,186.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing