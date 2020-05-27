Charities facing unprecedented social and economic crisis in wake of Covid-19

Charity services are at risk of collapse over the coming months, according to a body that represents the sector.

The Wheel says many are facing an unprecedented social and economic crisis in the wake of Covid-19.

A recent survey by the Charities Regulator has found more than half say they will be unable to continue providing services for more than six months.

CEO, Deirdre Garvey, says the pandemic has led to a perfect storm for charities and voluntary groups.

“There’s been massive increase in demand, on the services and the need for the work that voluntary organisations do," she said.

“At the very same time as a complete and drastic reduction in the fundraise and the earned income of charities.

“And that is posing severe challenges for organisations in the sector.”