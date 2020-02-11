News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Charities call for new Govt to introduce digital watchdog to protect children

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 03:51 PM

The next government must urgently install a new digital watchdog to protect children online and regulate the industry, leading charities have said.

Child and sexual violence support groups called for a review of resources required for gardaí to investigate child sex abuse imagery and exploitation.

National Director of the Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST), Ciara O’Donnell is pictured at an event to mark Safer Internet Day with: Ciarán Mulvey, Ava Murphy, Fiona Clune, Ellen Murphy and Ben Farrelly
The calls were made on Safer Internet Day 2020 by Barnardos, Children's Rights Alliance, CyberSafe Ireland, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, One in Four, the ISPCC and SpunOut.ie.

The charities said online safety was the “child protection issue of our time” and called for progress on regulation, empowerment/education and enforcement in the first 100 days of the next administration.

The charities called for a five-year digital safety strategy, involving:

  • Publication of a general scheme of bill establishing a digital safety commissioner
  • Digital rights and online safety to be central to the forthcoming Children and Young People's Strategy, with an implementation team and budget
  • Digital literacy programmes in schools and the youth sector to be implemented nationwide over the lifetime of the government
  • Resourcing the gardaí to investigate child sex abuse imagery, involving a review of current resources

Suzanne Connolly, Chief Executive of Barnardos, said: “The next Government needs to recognise the importance of prevention and early intervention, and the need to empower children and parents through education.”

Chief Executive of ISPCC, John Church, said: “It is vital that the next Programme for Government commits to implementing measures including the establishment of an Office of Digital Safety Commissioner. ISPCC Childline is acutely aware of the long-term and devastating consequences which harmful online content, for example, can have on children and young people.”

Jack Deacon, Deputy Director of SpunOut.ie said:

A digital or online safety commissioner is urgently required to both regulate the online space, make it a safer place for our children and young people, and coordinate an effective education programme for children and parents.

Alex Cooney, CEO of CyberSafeIreland said: “The fact that our latest survey data reveals that almost a third of young children have been upset by material encountered online should be a wakeup call to whoever emerges in government that we must get to grips with children’s internet use.

"There have been encouraging promises made in parties’ election manifestos, but the proof of their commitment will be seeing these translated into a Programme for Government with clear action points and timelines.”

Last month, the outgoing Government published the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, including provisions for an online safety commissioner.

TOPIC: Online safety

