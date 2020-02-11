News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Car's 'urine' smell and a refusal to carry a guide dog among 1,383 complaints against taxis last year

Car's 'urine' smell and a refusal to carry a guide dog among 1,383 complaints against taxis last year
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 03:42 PM

A taxi driver was fined last year by the National Transport Authority (NTA) after a passenger complained that the taxi smelled of ‘urine’.

The taxi driver was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) by the NTA over the failure to comply with vehicle standards.

New figures released by the NTA show last year the number of FPNs issued against drivers totalled 1,600 resulting in cumulative financial penalties of €76,930 on drivers.

The notices range in penalties from €40 to €250.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the NTA confirmed that the number of complaints made by customers concerning taxis increased by 5.5% to 1,383 last year.

Of the 1,383 complaints last year by customers, overcharging complaints totalled 529 while complaints over driver conduct totalled 496. The number of complaints concerning the condition of taxis came to 78.

In one driver behaviour case, a customer complained in December that a taxi driver told the passenger not to talk to him as “he had a long night” and “to leave him alone”. In response to the complaint, the NTA issued the driver with a caution.

READ MORE

Waterford TD Mary Butler hits out at 'sinister' fake Facebook page in her name

Last August, the NTA fined a taxi driver after upholding a complaint by a passenger after the taxi driver refused to allow a passenger bring a guide dog into his vehicle.

In November, a passenger complained that a taxi driver refused to take the fare because he didn’t want to take his cello in the taxi. The passenger said that he had a flight to catch and that his cello fits in all cars and hasn’t been damaged in 25 years.

In September, a passenger flagged down a taxi in a town centre and stated that the smell in the taxi was rotten “and he had to travel with the windows open”. The passenger told the driver of the smell in the car and the driver “did not welcome any advice about the smell”.

The driver was issued with a caution by the NTA.

Last July, a passenger complained “the car was dirty and in bad condition. The seats were stained. The floor of the car was badly dented”.

The NTA issued the driver with advice and in August, a passenger described the smell inside another car as "disgusting" and that they should have got out of the taxi.

Concerning another complaint in November, a passenger explained that a taxi “smelled of stale cigarettes and alcohol”. The NTA inspected the car and advice was given to the driver.

In August, a passenger complained that “the interior of the vehicle was filthy, heavy staining on all seating with hairs and loose fibres all over the interior”.

In November, a passenger complained that a vehicle smelled of cigarette smoke, the seats were dirty and carpet ripped in places.

READ MORE

Trainer whose greyhound failed drug test 'no case to answer'


taxiscomplaintsNational Transport AuthorityTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Few changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-electedFew changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-elected

No major surprises in Cork North West resultsNo major surprises in Cork North West results

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with 2016 armed burglary in West CorkMan, 20s, arrested in connection with 2016 armed burglary in West Cork

Special Criminal Court an 'essential service', says Garda CommissionerSpecial Criminal Court an 'essential service', says Garda Commissioner


Lifestyle

These are the dog days of mid-February. New year, new you is long gone, helped on its way by the box of Scots Clan that somehow managed to escape the feeding frenzy at Christmas time. Spring is coming, but not yet. It’s still dark when we get up in the mornings, and by 6pm at night. The kids start “why do we have to get up for school every morning?” by Tuesday, and it goes downhill after that.Learner Dad: I get ants in my pants around 11am on Saturday morning if we don't have a plan

An Irish film director said he was still in touch with “Jihad Jane”, a wannabe American terrorist who was sentenced to 10 years in a US prison after plotting murder in Waterford.'She was a larger-than-life character' - Irish film director speaks about 'Jihad Jane' ahead of movie release

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »