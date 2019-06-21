Carers saving Government €10bn every year, says group

Carers in Ireland are saving the State up to €10bn annually, according to Family Carers Ireland, which holds its national fundraising event today.

The organisation says the figures represent savings to the healthcare system by the work of 335,000 family carers.

Those figures from the most recent CSO statistics were multiplied by the number of care hours per week and a minimal amount of €13 per hour.

Head of communications with FCI, Catherine Cox says the €10bn saving is a conservative estimate.

She said: "Carers are propping up our health services.

"Now, having said that, carers are caring for their loved ones - so it's either a child with a disability, an older person or perhaps a partner - so carers want to do that care but they need to be supported as well.

"It needs to be a shared responsibility between the State and the family carer."