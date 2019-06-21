News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Carers saving Government €10bn every year, says group

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 07:14 AM

Carers in Ireland are saving the State up to €10bn annually, according to Family Carers Ireland, which holds its national fundraising event today.

The organisation says the figures represent savings to the healthcare system by the work of 335,000 family carers.

Those figures from the most recent CSO statistics were multiplied by the number of care hours per week and a minimal amount of €13 per hour.

Head of communications with FCI, Catherine Cox says the €10bn saving is a conservative estimate.

She said: "Carers are propping up our health services.

"Now, having said that, carers are caring for their loved ones - so it's either a child with a disability, an older person or perhaps a partner - so carers want to do that care but they need to be supported as well.

"It needs to be a shared responsibility between the State and the family carer."

More on this topic

Learning Points: Compassion and care is only fair – for everyone

Care groups 'coerced' into hiding true service costs, committee told

'Recognise my role as a carer': Mother who gets just four hours sleep a night tells govt

Concern over care allowance review plan

TOPIC: Carers

More in this Section

Taoiseach pushing to get ‘influential’ Irish EU role

Government urged to investigate Troubles’ killings in Ireland

Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

Two senior prison staff face fraud investigations


Lifestyle

George Ezra fizzes with fun as pop's Mr Nice Guy brings his uplifting lyrics to Cork

Animation with emotion: Irish animators on what makes Pixar the best

Step aside London and Paris: The alternative fashion weeks are giving cutting edge fashionistas what they really want

Scene and Heard: Five-minute Theatre For One and George Ezra top picks in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »