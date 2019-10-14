News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Car belonging to well-known Irish personality seized as gardaí probe alleged sex assault in Dublin

Car belonging to well-known Irish personality seized as gardaí probe alleged sex assault in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 05:33 PM

Gardaí investigating an alleged sexual assault in Dublin on Friday night have seized a car for forensic examination.

Officers seized the car belonging to a well-known Irish personality as part of their investigation.

On Saturday morning, a woman in her 20s reported a sexual assault to gardaí.

She claims the assault happened in a car that was parked outside a Dublin pub on Friday night.

Gardaí have now seized a car and some clothing belonging to a well-known Irish personality at the centre of the allegations.

They will be sent for forensic and DNA testing.

Gardaí have said the personality in question has not been formally questioned but their investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

'People don't feel safe': Councillor calls for increased Garda patrols after three youths stabbed in Limerick

More on this topic

Restructuring will move Cork policing resources from suburbs into city, frontline garda supervisors warnRestructuring will move Cork policing resources from suburbs into city, frontline garda supervisors warn

'People don't feel safe': Councillor calls for increased Garda patrols after three youths stabbed in Limerick'People don't feel safe': Councillor calls for increased Garda patrols after three youths stabbed in Limerick

Investigation into alleged sexual assault in DublinInvestigation into alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Watchdog to police online terrorist contentWatchdog to police online terrorist content


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Study finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extraStudy finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extra

Mental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centresMental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centres

Number of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a rowNumber of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a row

Angry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talksAngry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talks


Lifestyle

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

After breaking through as a character with mental health issues in her hit TV series, Irish actress Aisling Bea is happy to take another step to stardom in a new Netflix comedy with Paul Rudd, writes Ed Power.Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd team up for new comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »