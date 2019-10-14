Car belonging to well-known Irish personality seized as gardaí probe alleged sex assault in Dublin

Gardaí investigating an alleged sexual assault in Dublin on Friday night have seized a car for forensic examination.

Officers seized the car belonging to a well-known Irish personality as part of their investigation.

On Saturday morning, a woman in her 20s reported a sexual assault to gardaí.

She claims the assault happened in a car that was parked outside a Dublin pub on Friday night.

Gardaí have now seized a car and some clothing belonging to a well-known Irish personality at the centre of the allegations.

They will be sent for forensic and DNA testing.

Gardaí have said the personality in question has not been formally questioned but their investigation is ongoing.