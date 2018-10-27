Candidate reaction: 'Middle Ireland' is 'tired' of liberal Ireland, says Casey

Presidential election candidate Peter Casey has denied widespread claims his surge in support from 2% to 21% has anything to do with his allegedly racist views on the Travelling community, writes Political Correspondent, Fiachra O Cionnaith.

Mr Casey rejected the claim on RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland programme this morning, saying people voted for him because "middle Ireland" is "just tired" of liberal Ireland.

Pic: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

With boxes opening this morning and votes being carefully counted, incumbent Michael D Higgins is predicted to have won 56% support.

However, just as high-profile a result is the likely 21% first preference vote for Mr Casey.

Asked if his surge was to do with his controversial Travelling community views, Mr Casey said "the biggest comment that got me by far was that middle Ireland and people who get up to work and pay for everything, they just feeling tired".

He said this issue above all else is the reason why people voted for him.

Speaking on the same programme, Pavee Point Travelling community representative Kathleen Lawrence rubbished Mr Casey's attempt to downplay the influence of his Travelling community views, saying there is "no way without making those comments" that he would have seen such an increase.

In a reference to controversial US president Donald Trump, Ms Lawrence added that Mr Casey has adopted "American" political strategies by "playing the race card", and that all he has done is "make Ireland more divisive".

Sinn Féin's candidate Liadh Ní Riada polled worse than Martin McGuinness in 2011 with the exit poll showing she only secured between 7% and 8% of the vote.

Go raibh míle maith agat to everyone that came out to vote today for @LiadhNiRiadaMEP. Your support throughout this campaign has been phenomenal. Together we can build a new Ireland.#Aras18 #LiadhForPresident pic.twitter.com/0oCsUyWX2O— Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) October 26, 2018

The party has been criticised for being slow to announce their candidate but the party's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly is blaming the poor turnout.

She says the party is proud of Liadh: "Clearly we have to learn some lessons from it but the lessons are not going to be that it is not good practice to have an election.

"The lessons are not going to be that the next person who is after Michael D Higgins should serve a 14-year term.

READ MORE: Blasphemy referendum set to pass by a significant majority

"I don't think that that is what people necessarily want."

Meanwhile, businessman Gavin Duffy says he has no regrets about his decision to run for office.

Exit polls show the Dragons Den star secured just 2 per cent of the vote.

Last night he tweeted his congratulations to Michael D Higgins and wished him all the best for his second term.

@rtenews exit poll. President Higgins 58% Casey 21% Ní Riada 7% Freeman & Gallagher 6%, me last 2%. Thank you to those who voted for me. I value every vote. I wish our President every good wish for his second term. pic.twitter.com/ElURaSFMIv— Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) October 26, 2018

Fiachra O Cionnaith and Digital Desk