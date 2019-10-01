News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cancer Society wants Govt to ring-fence funds to tackle men's cancer

Cancer Society wants Govt to ring-fence funds to tackle men's cancer
The Irish Cancer Society's Head of Services, Donal Buggy.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 12:23 PM

The Irish Cancer Society is calling on the Government to ring-fence funding specifically for men's cancer services.

New research from the National Cancer Registry shows Irish men are more likely to get cancer than women, and are also at a higher risk of dying from the disease.

The National Cancer Registry estimates just over 9,000 deaths from cancer occur every year.

About 35,440 invasive cancers were diagnosed annually over the last two years.

The statistics show a man's risk of developing cancer is almost 25% higher than a woman's, while their risk of death is more than 30% higher.

Nearly 13,000 men are diagnosed with an invasive cancer each year, compared to just over 11,000 women.

The Irish Cancer Society's Head of Services, Donal Buggy, said a Government report on men's health still has not been implemented.

Mr Buggy said: "We have a national Men's Health Action plan which was published in 2017 and we've seen very little action on that.

"That addresses some of the things we've talked about, taking a general approach towards the provision of healthcare, the messaging as well."

He said we need to ask why the cancer message is not getting through to some men.

He said: "Four out of every 10 cancers are avoidable through changes in lifestyle, not smoking, reducing your alcohol intake, improving your exercise, your diet. These are all things again, more often than not, the outcomes for women are better than the outcomes for men."

READ MORE

Older Irish women leaving workforce to care for family, new report finds

Cancer is the most common cause of death in Ireland, accounting for almost a third of deaths in 2016.

Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women.

More on this topic

Cancer survival rates rise sharply since ’90s but men still at higher risk than womenCancer survival rates rise sharply since ’90s but men still at higher risk than women

Scientists develop test to predict risk level of patient’s melanomaScientists develop test to predict risk level of patient’s melanoma

Researchers develop test to improve oesophageal cancer treatment Researchers develop test to improve oesophageal cancer treatment

Harney welcomes report on Ennis Hospital


cancerhealthIrish Cancer SocietyTOPIC: Cancer news

More in this Section

Thousands of kilometres of roads suffering from major defectsThousands of kilometres of roads suffering from major defects

Woman, 70, ‘left for 105 hours on trolley’ in Limerick HospitalWoman, 70, ‘left for 105 hours on trolley’ in Limerick Hospital

Two Irish men arrested in Japan over suspected heroin possession - reportsTwo Irish men arrested in Japan over suspected heroin possession - reports

Older Irish women leaving workforce to care for family, new report findsOlder Irish women leaving workforce to care for family, new report finds


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »