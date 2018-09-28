Campaigners lodge objection to Dublin's Bus Connects plan

Campaigners from communities around Dublin are lodging official objections to the city's new bus plan today.

The Bus Connects project would redraw the capital's bus network - with Dublin Bus claiming it will substantially reduce journey times.

But opponents say it will leave many communities without a bus service.

Today marks the deadline for public submissions on the plan.

Activists from across Dublin are handing in petitions opposing it at the National Transport Authority headquarters this lunchtime.

Campaigner Ciarán Heaphey said the new plan is bad for commuters.

"If take these so-called spine routes from the city centre out to the far side of the northside and you have to get off and get a new feeder bus into various estates - we don't see how that's going to work.

"It might work on paper but in reality, we don't think it is.

"If you take people with special needs or older people who use these buses, it's not an adequate form of public transport for them to be using."

