Cameras installed at three Dublin blackspots to catch drivers breaking red lights

Cameras to catch motorists breaking red lights will be installed at three blackspots in Dublin.

The move comes after 1,300 drivers were detected ignoring signals at one city centre junction.

Cameras at Blackhall Place, Con Colbert Road and Queen Street will now run on a permanent basis.

AA Ireland's Director of Consumer Affairs Conor Faughnan believes it is a sensible decision to make the roads safer.

"Certainly for notorious busy junctions in the city where red light running is causing problems and accidents, to me it's a reasonable thing to do," he said.

"You can hear the choice of motorists objecting, but reflect on it, as the behaviour really isn't defensible."