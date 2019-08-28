News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Camden Fort Meagher revamp costlier than expected

Camden Fort Meagher revamp costlier than expected
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Cork County Council has said it may cost substantially more than anticipated to turn a 400-year-old fort into a major tourist attraction, because of the “sheer scale and complexity of the work”.

A year ago, the local authority appointed consultants to draw up a masterplan for the redevelopment at Camden Fort Meagher, in Crosshaven. It is one of the finest remaining examples of a classical coastal artillery fort in the world.

Councillors waited for the report’s findings, but they haven’t been released by the council. On foot of an inquiry sent by the Irish Examiner to the council about the findings of the report, which cost €100,000 to compile, the council issued a statement.

“The framework for the development of Camden Fort Meagher (CFM) has demonstrated the sheer scale and complexity of the work to be undertaken to deliver a fully-restored tourism product to the harbour area.”

The council added that this complexity has led to further work to establish what opportunities for funding may be available to initiate phased aspects of the project.

READ MORE

Man killed in shooting at caravan park in Co Louth

The council added that when this was finalised, it would be in a better position to decide on any significant future work programmes, along with provisional timescales in which the redevelopment of CFM may be delivered.

The statement added the council “is committed to enhancing the tourism product within the harbour area and CFM is a priority in this regard”.

It’s understood part of the problem lies with the layout of the fort, which is on a rocky outcrop. Unlike Spike Island, the so-called Jewel in the Crown, which the council owns, 65% of CFM comprises a labyrinth of underground tunnels and chambers.

CFM is regarded as the poor relation compared to the amount of money being thrown into developing Spike Island and relies heavily on a group of volunteers to keep it open. Cllr Seamus McGrath said the fort had “enormous potential” with such a fascinating and rich history and it could become a significant tourist attraction with adequate investment.

“It’s imperative every funding avenue is explored,” he said.

More on this topic

Gang which attacked taxi believed to be behind rampage through Cork housing estatesGang which attacked taxi believed to be behind rampage through Cork housing estates

Cobh hospital 'absolutely essential' to community, TD tells Simon HarrisCobh hospital 'absolutely essential' to community, TD tells Simon Harris

'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Do you hanker after the perfect lawn? Peter Dowdall has advice on maintaining healthy green areasCut to the chase if you want a perfect lawn

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »