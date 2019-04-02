Calls for greater support for gardaí following 'traumatic' shooting incident at Blanchardstown school

Latest: Two men narrowly escaped injury this afternoon after a gunman fired shots outside a secondary school in Blanchardstown.

The gunman approached the two men at around 3.30pm and fled the scene after missing his target.

There are reports that the incident could be related to an ongoing feud in the area.

Responding to this afternoon's incident, local Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers said that it "marks a very alarming precedent".

"This latest incident will have proven traumatic for parents and students who were in the immediate vicinity, there is no doubt that innocent people felt frightened."

Deputy Chambers called for national resources to be deployed to provide back up for local Gardaí.

When gangland tensions heightened in the inner city in 2016, there was a very specialist Garda response to contain violence and protect the broader public.

“For such an incident to occur in a residential area within yards of a school in the middle of a weekday afternoon is not normal and should not be treated as a normal part of everyday life.”

Sinn Féin councillor for Mulhuddart Paul Donnelly urged anyone with information to speak to An Garda Síochána.

"It beggars belief that a person would put the lives of school children in danger like this," said Cllr Donnelly.

Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Update 5.20pm: Two men have narrowly escaped injury after a shooting outside a secondary school in West Dublin.

It happened outside Riversdale Community College when the gunman approached the men just after 3.30pm this afternoon.

He missed his target and fled the scene.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown, who are at the scene, say their investigation is still live.

Picture: Google Maps

Gardaí have confirmed that they were alerted to a shooting incident in the Corduff area (Blanchardstown Road North) at approximately 3.40pm.

They said that no persons were injured during the incident.

According to RTÉ, gardaí believe that a man who was waiting to collect a student from the school was the intended target.

