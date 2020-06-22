News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Calls for free school meals to be provided during summer

Calls for free school meals to be provided during summer
A woman making a packed lunch. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 07:40 AM

There are calls for the government to provide meals to disadvantaged children up to their return to school in the autumn.

The Labour Party says many families are under particular pressure this summer due to Covid-19.

More than one thousand people have signed a petition calling on the government to provide free school meals to disadvantaged children over summer.

It comes after a similar campaign backed by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford resulted in a u-turn by the British Government.

Aodhán Ó'Riordáin is calling on the Department of Education to row back on its decision not to provide meals over summer.

He says the cost of €10m is a small sum to help families in difficulty.

"This is a particularly desperate situation for families because of the level of unemployment, because of the level of other strains on families," he said.

"Meals being as regular as the school meals had been would be a welcome break for the summer.

"It's a very unusual situation. We're not asking for it to happen every summer but this summer, I think everyone would agree, is unusual."

READ MORE

Upsurge in lockdown clear outs could ‘derail’ recycling targets

More on this topic

Talks to avoid hundreds of Aer Lingus redundancies continue todayTalks to avoid hundreds of Aer Lingus redundancies continue today

Boris Johnson to discuss easing lockdown and two-metre rule with scientistsBoris Johnson to discuss easing lockdown and two-metre rule with scientists

Pandemic sees spike in numbers presenting at specialist OCD clinicPandemic sees spike in numbers presenting at specialist OCD clinic

Restaurants warn there will be no boost in staycations unless they are supportedRestaurants warn there will be no boost in staycations unless they are supported

CoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up