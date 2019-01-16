Calls for expert group to examine nurses pay claims

There have been calls for an expert group to be set up to examine nurses pay claims.

Ahead of planned strike action by the INMO and the PNA, Fianna Fáil wants a judge to head a group to examine the demands put on nurses.

The government is unwilling to increase their wages as it believes it will lead to pay claims in other sectors.

Fianna Fáil's Health Spokesperson Stephen Donnelly says the particular situation nurses face needs to be examined.

"There are substantial and long-standing issues around recruitment and retention of nurses. There is at least €1.4m spent per week on agency nurses alone," he said.

"We need to bear in mind the changing nature of the nursing and midwifery professions in recent years and the ever-increasing demands of their jobs given the country’s demographic needs.

We believe these issues and their overall grievances should be independently assessed by an expert group chaired by a Judge.

"This expert group would examine the extra specialities and extended duties that have evolved in the nursing and midwifery profession as well as remuneration, contracts and allowances."