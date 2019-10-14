Call for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled down

There are calls for a Dublin City Council flat complex near St Stephen's Green to be pulled down.

Councillor Mannix Flynn says Glovers Court needs urgent re-development and is putting the resident's health at risk.

The Independent representative is to raise the problems at the flats at a council meeting this afternoon.

He said: "I've spoken to the tennants in there and they are sick and tired of it.

"And they want a better place to live and they want a better future for their children."

Mr Flynn said people "are suffering chronic chest infecitons from the damp and from the mould that's in there".

"The place is leaking, the place very dilapidated."

Mr Flynn added: "I simply don't believe that there's another year, or another even day, that the residents in this block should be putting up with the carry on that they put up with at the moment.

"It's dark, it's damp, it's pretty appaling."