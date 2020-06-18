Cabinet to allow hairdressers and barbers reopen three weeks early

The Cabinet is tomorrow set to approve that barbers and hairdressers and barbers should reopen three weeks earlier than originally planned under strict social distance rules, on foot of a recommendation of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Sources have said the much-anticipated reopening of hairdressers and barbers will be brought forward by three weeks to June 29 from July 20.

Ministers will approve the NPHET recommendation at their weekly meeting as the R-rate of infection has stayed below 1.

Sources have confirmed that NPHET discussed and approved a re-working of the phases relating to the planned lifting of restrictions.

The further easing of restrictions comes as Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said tonight: "The reproductive number is now estimated to be close to 0.7.

"It is heartening to see that none of the data suggests that there is a significant increase of transmission of COVID-19 in the community since the commencement of Phase 2.”