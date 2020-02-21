News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CAB unable to access €52m in Bitcoin as codes are missing

CAB unable to access €52m in Bitcoin as codes are missing
Bitcoin. File image
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, February 21, 2020 - 04:59 PM

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is not yet able to access the €52m in Bitcoin seized as part of a recent drugs investigation as the codes to access the cryptocurrency are missing.

It follows a High Court ruling earlier this week which ruled that the bitcoin, owned by now 49-year-old Clifton Collins, was the proceeds of crime and should be surrendered. 

A permanent freezing order was placed on the currency.

It is believed that the €52m in the cryptocurrency is the largest single-value asset ever seized by CAB.

However, recent media reports have revealed that the accounts holding the bitcoin cannot be accessed as the codes have been lost.

The investigation leading to the seizure began in 2017 after Collins, who has an address in Crumlin in Dublin, was stopped driving a jeep in the Sally Gap in Wicklow.

A quantity of cannabis was found in the vehicle and follow up investigations led Gardaí to a Galway grow-house containing some €450,000 in cannabis plants. 

CAB was subsequently called in when it was discovered that Collins had Bitcoin holdings and was an early investor in the controversial cryptocurrency, which was created in 2009.

It's believed that Collins printed the codes on an A4 piece of paper and hid them in the aluminium cap of a fishing rod case he kept in a rented property in Farnaught, Cornamona in Galway.

However, after he was jailed for five years the landlord of the house cleared out his belongings.

After that, three things happened.

Police arrested Collins after finding €2,000 worth of cannabis in his car. He was sentenced to five years in jail. The house was subsequently cleared out with many of Collins' possessions being taken to the dump. 

As a result, the codes have been lost.

In July of last year, CAB secured a temporary freezing order on the Bitcoin under Proceeds of Crime legislation. The freezing of the cryptocurrency was made permanent this week. 

CAB can hold the currency for seven years and then hand it over to the Department of Finance.

READ MORE

Varadkar calls on McDonald to disband IRA Provisional Army Council

More on this topic

Tom Wilson: Is bitcoin’s 2020 rally more than just another flash in the pan?Tom Wilson: Is bitcoin’s 2020 rally more than just another flash in the pan?

Netherlands letter bombs blamed on extortionist who demanded payment in bitcoin

Digital gold tarnishes bitcoin’s currency shineDigital gold tarnishes bitcoin’s currency shine

CAB sees increase in seizures of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin and EthereumCAB sees increase in seizures of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum


TOPIC: Bitcoin

More in this Section

Courts Service gets orders for information to identify people who posted about elderly woman onlineCourts Service gets orders for information to identify people who posted about elderly woman online

Teen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook videoTeen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook video

New NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in BelfastNew NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in Belfast

Cavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prizeCavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prize


Lifestyle

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »