News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bus Éireann fares disputed by Cork county councillors seeking clarification

Bus Éireann fares disputed by Cork county councillors seeking clarification
File image.
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Monday, October 21, 2019 - 05:15 AM

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has contradicted claims made by Bus Éireann that it needs approval from the NTA to lower fares in Cork.

Angry county councillors are seeking clarification from both parties after they contradicted each other within a matter of days.

At a recent meeting of the East Cork Municipal District Council, councillors were told by Bus Éireann services manager Tim O’Leary that they couldn’t do anything about a huge discrepancy which existed on fares from Dungarvan to Cork and from Youghal and Midleton to Cork.

He said Bus Éireann was offering a promotional fare on the Dungarvan-Cork route, which it was allowed to do. But he added that the company couldn’t reduce the fares in the East Cork towns because it was NTA that set them.

The adult daily return fare from Dungarvan to Cork (75kms) costs €9.50. The same fare from Youghal to Cork (48kms) costs €19.

The fare from Killeagh to Cork is €18.04, Castlemartyr is €15.10 and Midleton €11.40.

Cllr James O’Connor had asked Deputy Marc MacSherry to raise the issue in the Dáil when the chief executive of the NTA, Anne Graham, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee.

She told Mr MacSherry that pricing on the Cork- Dungarvan route was “exclusively” up to Bus Éireann.

The fallout out from this was discussed at a full county council meeting in County Hall when it was brought up by Cllr O’Connor.

He said he had asked Mr MacSherry to bring up the matter at the Public Accounts Committee because he hadn’t been satisfied by the answer he received from the senior Bus Éireann official at the East Cork Municipal District Council meeting.

“The information provided at the Public Accounts Committee directly contradicts what councillors were told at that meeting,” Cllr O’Connor said.

“The Cork commuters on this route are being fleeced,” he added.

Cllr Susan McCarthy said there are huge anomalies in the fares on the route.

The meeting was also told there were serious anomalies in Irish Rail fares on the Cork-Midleton line which need investigating.

Councillors decided to write to both Bus Éireann and the NTA to seek further clarification on the matter.

READ MORE

Third of over 50s living alone ‘socially isolated’

More on this topic

Watch: Large sinkhole appears on West Cork roadWatch: Large sinkhole appears on West Cork road

IT@Cork Leader Awards: Leading tech sector innovators honouredIT@Cork Leader Awards: Leading tech sector innovators honoured

Metropole rolls out red carpet to remember first head porterMetropole rolls out red carpet to remember first head porter

College sweethearts return to UCC more than 50 years later to re-stage photographCollege sweethearts return to UCC more than 50 years later to re-stage photograph


Bus EireannBus FaresCorkTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Fine Gael sees popularity boost in latest pollFine Gael sees popularity boost in latest poll

Dooley apologises as footage emerges of him with Collins in Dáil ahead of voteDooley apologises as footage emerges of him with Collins in Dáil ahead of vote

President Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capitalPresident Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capital

Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing man in GalwayGardaí appeal for help in search for missing man in Galway


Lifestyle

'When a role became available in The River Lee following the refurbishment, I jumped at the chance!'You've Been Served: Sinead McDonald of The River Lee on life as a Brand Manager

It’s the personal stories from Bruce Springsteen that turn his new ‘Western Stars’ documentary into something special, the director tells Esther McCarthy.Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary more than just a music film

Apart from the several variations in its spelling in Irish and English, Inishtubbrid, Co Clare is also recognised by three other names: Wall’s Island; O’Grady’s Island and Inishtubber which surely puts it up there as the island with most names — not counting say Inisvickillane, Co Kerry which has about 33 variations to that spelling.The Islands of Ireland: In search of tranquility

More and more communities and volunteers are taking on environmental tasks around the country. In Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for example, people have united to get rid of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant, from the banks of the River Suir.‘Bashing’ invasive plants

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »