Brittany Ferries sailing for 300 passengers cancelled hours before crossing

The travel plans of 300 passengers have been disrupted this weekend following the last-minute cancellation of Brittany Ferries sailings between Cork and Santander.

Passengers received texts this morning advising that tonight's 10.30pm ferry from Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork to Santander in northern Spain, was cancelled due to a technical problem.

One passenger, Bernice Russell, from Cork, said initially they were told the ferry would leave instead at 9am on Saturday morning, but that too was cancelled.

She will have to drive the length of France to reach her destination a day late, having opted for an alternative Brittany Ferry route - Ringaskiddy to Roscoff.

Ms Russell was offered €205 compensation “which won’t even cover the cost of tolls in France”.

The ferry company said that the vessel due to sail, the Connemara, had a technical issue affecting its motor “that needs immediate repair”.

A spokesperson said customers are being offered alternative sailings or a full refund.