Breathing new life into Coláiste Íosagáin with development hub

By Neil Michael and Eoin English

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has confirmed the provision of €2.7m of Government funding for the development of a regional development hub at Coláiste Íosagáin, Baile Mhuirne, in Co Cork.

The funding is being provided through the Enterprise Ireland Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

The move will breathe new life into the well-known landmark, which has been idle for over 30 years.

“After many previous false dawns I’m pleased to finally see a project which will deliver a sustainable future for Coláiste Íosagáin,” said Mr Creed.

I wish to congratulate all the state agencies working on this project, in particular Udaras an Gaeltachta and Enterprise Ireland.

He said Seirbhísí Forbartha Gnó will develop a regional development hub in support of enterprise creation.

The hub will provide enterprise development space in Baile Bhúirne through redeveloping an existing state-owned asset in Coláiste Íosagáin.

The project will provide a full range of business training and development supports.

It will also provide flexible enterprise space and office accommodation in a rural location with the supporting ICT and broadband infrastructure.

The property is adjacent to an industrial estate where 13 enterprises of scale are located.

A separate element of the same building will be the location of the Udaras na Gaeltachta Regional Office.

The hub will address a significant gap in providing physical space with good fibre connectivity.

Project partners include: Údarás na Gaeltachta, UCC, CIT, Cork ETB, Cork County Council, and South West Gnó Skillnet.

Seirbhísí Forbartha Gnó is one of 26 successful applicants representing all regions of the country have secured just over €40m Enterprise Ireland Regional Enterprise Development Fund money.

Five projects in Cork and Kerry received a total of €7m in funding.