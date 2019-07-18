News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy who was knocked down by electric car he did not hear coming settles case for €55,000

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 01:58 PM

A boy who was knocked down by an electric car in a car park has settled his High Court action for €55,000.

Sean Leahy was five and a half years old fractured his lower leg in the accident.

The boy had to be taken to hospital and missed three weeks of school, his counsel Sean O Huallachain SC told the court.

Liability was not at issue in the case Counsel said.

Sean Leahy, now aged eight of St Sampsons Square, Balgriffin, Dublin had through his father John Leahy sued the owner of the electric car Fiona Bonke whose address was given as care of AXA Insurance DAC, Wolfe Tone Street, Dublin.

It was claimed as the boy, along with his mother and siblings crossed the car park at Baldoyle Industrial Estate, Dublin on October 13, 2016, the electric car collided with the child.

It was alleged the vehicle shot out from the parking spot and there was no warning as the car was electric and did not make a noise.

Counsel said the electric car took off and hit the boy who sustained a fracture to his lower leg and had to be taken to hospital. The boy also suffered a laceration to his head when the car door hit him.

Counsel said the boy was in plaster after the accident and also needed physiotherapy. He wore an orthopaedic boot until January 2017 and immediately after the accident had to use a wheelchair as he was not able to use crutches.

The boy's sleep was also affected for a time but Counsel told the court he now likes to play soccer.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said the boy had got a very good settlement and he has made a substantial recovery. The judge said had a court awarded more it was unlikely the Court of Appeal would stand over it.

