Boy hospitalised after being attacked after teenage disco

By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 01:50 PM

A young boy had to be hospitalised after being viciously assaulted after a teenage disco in Co Donegal.

The teenager received a number of kicks in the head after being set upon by a number of other boys after the disco on Friday on the Port Road in Letterkenny.

It is understood the attack happened after words were exchanged inside the non-alcohol disco.

The youth received a number of kicks in the head, face and the body and had to attend Letterkenny University Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said it was lucky that the young boy's injuries were not too serious.

He appealed to anybody who was in the area of the Port Road between midnight and 12.30am on Saturday morning last and who witnessed the attack to contact the gardaí.

The boy has been released from hospital but is understood to be very shaken after his ordeal.

