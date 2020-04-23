Boy, 14, dies after farming accident in Co Clare

A teenage boy has died following a farming accident in Co Clare this morning.

The 14-year-old was travelling in a tractor which overturned on lands at Mooghna, Miltown Malbay in North Clare.

The incident happened shortly before 9am when emergency services received a report that a tractor had overturned close to Mooghna Lough about four kilometres from Ennistymon.

It’s understood the boy was travelling alone in the tractor at the time.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon and National Ambulance Service resources were mobilised to the incident along with Gardaí. The victim was however pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s body was later removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also notified of the tragedy by Gardaí.

A HSA spokesman said: “The fatality of a young boy on a farm in Co. Clare has been reported to us and we have launched an investigation."

A member of the Clare divisional crime scene investigation unit examined and photographed the scene.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the HSA will conduct the investigation into the tragedy while Gardaí will prepare a file for the county coroner.