Border TD calls for more resources following Quinn probe raid

A border TD claims even greater police resources are needed to tackle the crisis at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

Yesterday, the PSNI and the Gardaí announced a joint investigation, and a number of searches took place in the UK and Ireland.

But no arrests have been made for the vicious attack on Kevin Lunney in September, or for the death threats against other QIH directors.

Brendan Smith, a Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan, says a special police taskforce is needed for the border region.

"I welcome what was announced yesterday," said Mr Smith.

"But we believe that in the medium term and in the long term, the establishment of a dedicated cross-border crime prevention agency would bring success and reduce dramatically these crimes, be it illicit trade in smuggling, be it human trafficking or the type of criminality that we have witnessed unfortunately over the past number of weeks."

On Tuesday, Mr Lunney recounted how he was slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors.

The Co. Fermanagh businessman’s abduction hit the headlines in September after he was found bleeding on a remote roadside after being dumped in Co. Cavan.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his abduction, the QIH director said he dragged his injured body across country roads fearing he would die before he could be rescued.

Yesterday, a convicted criminal considered a key suspect in the kidnapping and torture of Mr Lunney has during a police raid in England.

The suspect, understood by the PA news agency to be known gangster and smuggler Cyril McGuinness, was taken ill while Derbyshire Police were searching a house he was staying in in the Buxton area this morning. It is believed he had a heart attack.

Police there believe the house they raided was Mr McGuinness' "headquarters for storing data and information” and are trying to link it to any “paymaster” funding the campaign against Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).