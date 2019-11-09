News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Border TD calls for more resources following Quinn probe raid

Border TD calls for more resources following Quinn probe raid
Kevin Lunney
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 01:08 PM

A border TD claims even greater police resources are needed to tackle the crisis at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

Yesterday, the PSNI and the Gardaí announced a joint investigation, and a number of searches took place in the UK and Ireland.

But no arrests have been made for the vicious attack on Kevin Lunney in September, or for the death threats against other QIH directors.

Brendan Smith, a Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan, says a special police taskforce is needed for the border region.

"I welcome what was announced yesterday," said Mr Smith.

"But we believe that in the medium term and in the long term, the establishment of a dedicated cross-border crime prevention agency would bring success and reduce dramatically these crimes, be it illicit trade in smuggling, be it human trafficking or the type of criminality that we have witnessed unfortunately over the past number of weeks."

On Tuesday, Mr Lunney recounted how he was slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors.

The Co. Fermanagh businessman’s abduction hit the headlines in September after he was found bleeding on a remote roadside after being dumped in Co. Cavan.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his abduction, the QIH director said he dragged his injured body across country roads fearing he would die before he could be rescued.

Yesterday, a convicted criminal considered a key suspect in the kidnapping and torture of Mr Lunney has during a police raid in England.

The suspect, understood by the PA news agency to be known gangster and smuggler Cyril McGuinness, was taken ill while Derbyshire Police were searching a house he was staying in in the Buxton area this morning. It is believed he had a heart attack.

Police there believe the house they raided was Mr McGuinness' "headquarters for storing data and information” and are trying to link it to any “paymaster” funding the campaign against Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

READ MORE

Stash seized from ‘safe house’ key to Quinn probe

More on this topic

Stash seized from ‘safe house’ key to Quinn probeStash seized from ‘safe house’ key to Quinn probe

UK house where ‘Dublin Jimmy’ was hiding and died during police raid 'was headquarters for information'UK house where ‘Dublin Jimmy’ was hiding and died during police raid 'was headquarters for information'

Main suspect in Kevin Lunney kidnap 'Dublin Jimmy' dies during police raidMain suspect in Kevin Lunney kidnap 'Dublin Jimmy' dies during police raid

Kevin Lunney probe: Homes and businesses searched in Ireland and UKKevin Lunney probe: Homes and businesses searched in Ireland and UK


TOPIC: Kevin Lunney

More in this Section

Former Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy bodyFormer Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy body

Kieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stationsKieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stations

Burglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jailBurglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jail

Defence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiersDefence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiers


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »