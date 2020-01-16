Boost for Social Democrats as O'Sullivan decides not to run

The Social Democrats has received a huge boost in its hopes to win a third Dáil seat after Dublin-Central Independent TD Maureen O'Sullivan announced she will not contest the General Election.

The decision by Ms O'Sullivan brings to an end her 11-year career as a TD.

Councillor Gary Gannon narrowly missed out on taking Ms O'Sullivan's seat in 2016 and at the party's campaign launch on Sean McDermott Street, he said the social issues from the inner city have shaped his politics.

“I have been canvassing around here for the past six years, and the issues coming up are primarily family issues. About people not being able to access childcare, healthcare, the bread and butter issues,” he said.

Party co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shortall said the party is running 20 candidates, including nine in Dublin and four in Cork.

The co-leaders said they were willing to talk to all and any parties after the election with a view to forming a Government.

Announcing her retirement, Ms O'Sullivan who succeeded the late Tony Gregory said it was a difficult decision to take.

“After much thinking and talking, I have decided not to stand in this election. It was a difficult decision to make especially after what’s been a very considerable and unprecedented legacy of almost 40 years of an Independent seat in Dublin Central – held by the late Tony Gregory for 27 years and by me for over 10 and a half years,” she said.

In her statement, she said she worked hard in those years and in a respectful way to raise constituency issues, especially for the north inner city, and also raise national and international issues.

Those issues ranged over addiction, mental health, disability, community empowerment, housing, youth services and education.

“I’m sorry not to be here to complete my Sex Offenders Bill which would have made it difficult for those convicted of child sexual abuse in Ireland from being able to abuse children in countries where there is a sex trade involving children. And I’m also sorry not being here to progress my planned legislation on Business and Human Rights due diligence,” she said.

Paschal Donohoe, the sitting Fine Gael TD for the area, paid tribute to Ms O'Sullivan highlighting her commitment to public service and her warm personal manner. He wished her well in her future endeavours.