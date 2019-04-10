Board was not told about loan for almost two years

The board of the Football Association of Ireland was not told for almost two years of the €100,000 interest-free loan from its former CEO John Delaney, it has been confirmed.

At a tense and somewhat farcical hearing of the Oireachtas committee on transport and sport, TDs and senators were told that, in April 2017, an immediate cash flow issue arose which needed to be resolved “within a matter of a few hours”.

An internal three-person finance committee which included Mr Delaney discussed the fact that cheques issued by the FAI, were they to be presented for cashing, could cause the organisation to exhaust its funds, including its €1.5m overdraft facility with Bank of Ireland.

FAI president Donal Conway confirmed to committee members that the matter of the €100,000 loan was only disclosed to the board in early March 2019 when queries from the Sunday Times about it were received.

Mr Conway read into the record evidence relating to the €100,000 loan, and confirmed that on April 25, 2017, a short-term cash-flow issue arose.

He said FAI board members discussed that a potential situation arose whereby there may have been insufficient funds in the body’s accounts to meet cheques that had been issued.

Mr Delaney issued a personal cheque for the amount of €100,000 which was cashed the next day to meet the bill from one unnamed contractor.

Mr Delaney was repaid a short time later and it was confirmed that no documents related to the loan existed, and no interest was levied or paid. Mr Conway said the board accepts the situation “was exceptional”.

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney has said he “regrets the embarrassment” caused by his €100,000 loan to the organisation.

Giving his opening statement after several delays at the Oireachtas sports committee, Mr Delaney spelt out the circumstances as to how he came to write the cheque, making clear that the FAI had all but exhausted its €1.5m overdraft with Bank of Ireland on April 25, 2017.

As a result, cheques issued by the FAI may not have been fully met, and as the body only had a few hours to resolve the issue, Mr Delaney decided to issue the cheque.

He asked that the cheque only be lodged if needed, and was told by the FAI’s director of finance that it was needed to meet a payment to a third-party creditor the next day.

Mr Delaney made it clear that the €100,000 payment was not made known to the FAI board for 18 months until media queries were lodged with the organisation in March 2019.

Donal Conway, FAI president, confirmed that while some members of the board were aware of the payment, the board was not formally informed until Mr Delaney made it known that queries from the Sunday Times had been received about it.

Mr Delaney told committee members that beyond his statement, on legal advice, he was not in a position to answer any further questions.

He also delivered a warning to committee members that given some of them have made highly prejudicial comments and the recent Kerins judgement, “I would ask committee respect my position I cannot answer any further questions.”