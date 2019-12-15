News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Birdwatch Ireland calls on Minister to take more control of supertrawlers ahead of quota talks

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 08:23 AM

Birdwatch Ireland has said the Minister for the Marine is portraying an overly positive view on the impact that overfishing is having.

New laws on the practice will take effect from January and the group says Ireland has one of the poorest records for overfishing.

Minister Michael Creed will travel to Brussels today to negotiate fishing quotas, ahead of a meeting on the topic there this week.

BirdWatch Ireland spokesperson Fintan Kelly thinks the Government should manage the country's fisheries better.

Mr Kelly said: "Our message is very clear, to listen to the science and do the right thing in the long-term interests of the fishing communities and that means sustainably manage these fisheries.

"Back in 2013, EU fisheries were in a terrible state. Under and Irish EU presidency, chaired by Simon Coveney, there was a decision made to reform the common fisheries policy."

The environmental group is accusing the Minister of 'short-termism' in his approach to Ireland's fishing industry.

Birdwatch Ireland said the country has been criticised by the European Commission for lacking control over supertrawlers.

Ahead of a fish quota's meeting in Brussels this week, Mr Kelly called on Minister Creed to look at the big picture when it comes to Ireland's fish stocks.

He said: "We believe he is going into these negotiations basing his decision on short-termism and that is not in the interests of the fishing industry.

"To take, for example, the Celtic Sea herring fisheries closed this year due to overfishing, that stock has collapsed, it's going to be closed next year.

"That is doing a disservice to the needs of fishermen, we've got to stop putting our unique ecosystems through the EU grinder of overfishing."

