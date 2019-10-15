Bill proposes to limit speed of e-scooters and restrict them to cycle lanes

E-scooters will be limited to speeds of 25km per hour under new proposals.

They will have to be fitted with 'speed-limiting devices'.

Fianna Fáil is bringing forward a bill to legislate for the safe use of e-scooters, which are currently illegal on public roads.

It wants e-scooters limited to speeds of 25km per hour, with fines due to anyone found to have tampered with the speed-limiting technology.

Anyone who does travel faster than 25km per hour would also be fined if caught.

The Bill, which will be discussed at second stage in the Dáil on Wednesday evening, removes the requirement for e-scooters and e-bikes to be taxed and insured by altering the definition of mechanically propelled vehicles.

All newly purchased e-scooters would have to be fitted with speed restrictors and for those who go over the speed limits would be liable for either Class D or Class C fines of up to €2,500.

The party's transport spokesperson, Deputy Marc MacSharry, is not sure how much the fine should be.

Deputy MacSharry said: "I would imagine that something similar to speeding fines on the road, or less, may apply. Maybe €70, maybe €60."

However, Mr McSharry said the level of fines could be amended as the Bill goes through Committee stage.

“As it stands, e-scooter users should have insurance, road tax and a driving licence, with penalties under road traffic laws, including fixed charge notices, penalty points, fines and possible seizure of the vehicle, for not being in compliance with these requirements."

"Despite this, it is currently not possible to tax or insure e-scooters, so they are essentially illegal on Irish roads."

The new laws would also see e-scooters share cycle lanes.

Mick McKillen from Cyclist.ie said, while they are a bit of a nuisance to cyclists, they are in favour of them.

Mr McKillen said: "Every scooter is one less car on our roads and from a climate action perspective, we have to get people out of cars."

READ MORE Fianna Fáil criticse Sinn Féin for refusing to take Westminster seats for Brexit votes

Party spokesperson for Dublin John Lahart said: "There's a hunger out there particularly among young people for smart transport alternatives.

"If you look at this government's record over the last eight years and particularly over the last three or four years, all their eggs in terms of the transport initiatives have gone into e-cars. There's no mention of e-bikes, there's no mention of e-scooters in their climate action strategy.

"There's no mention of e-bikes or e-scooters in any of the budget provisions and in fact there's no budget set aside or any initiatives under those headings," he said.

The Government opened a public consultation on the regulation of e-scooters, which is due to conclude on November 1.

- additional reporting by Digital Desk