Bertie Ahern: British people didn't vote for Theresa May's position

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 10:51 AM

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says that the British people did not vote for the “out, out, out” position adopted by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

While he has personal sympathy for her, he feels she has gotten it wrong on many levels, he told RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

“She got it wrong with her red lines Lancaster House speech, when she called the election, when she triggered Article 50 when she didn’t have to before she had worked out a strategy.”

However, he said he was delighted to see people stand by what they had said in their manifestoes.

He predicted that the next Prime Minister will be ‘middle of the road’ rather than a hard Brexiteer.

Mr Ahern warned that the next phase is going to be very difficult for the British government as they attempt to establish relationships with the rest of the world.

“It’s going to be a nightmare for them. This is going to roll on and continue to damage British politics.”

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste has suggested Ireland needs to show patience with the Brexit process.

"We're going to have another round of indicative votes on Monday, I suspect the choice will be much narrower," Simon Coveney said.

"In the meantime, the Prime Minister and government need to decide whether they put a Meaningful Vote back to parliament or not, whether they think they can get support for it.

"This is a very complex and difficult political process and I think we need to let it take its course.

"I don't think Irish input is helpful to anybody," he added.

KEYWORDS

BrexitTheresa MayBertie AhernNo-Deal

