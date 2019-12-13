Ban Christmas party, says employment law expert

A leading employment law expert has urged employers to consider cancelling their Christmas party.

John Boylan, a founding partner of BDM Boylan Solicitors in Cork, said he has seen an increase in recent years in the number of harassment and unfair dismissal claims arising out of Christmas parties.

While designed to boost staff morale and reward staff, they can actually be a “recipe for disaster”, said Mr Boylan, leading to the loss of staff, a “shredding of company morale”, and in extreme cases, marriage break-ups.

“We have seen an upsurge in the number of cases we have had to defend in recent years after the Christmas party,” he said.

“We’ve had seven or eight cases in the last two years alone — most of them very serious incidents.

“Companies and employers need to think carefully if holding a Christmas party is the right thing for their company, for their staff.

"And the bigger the company, the bigger the problems. With the damage we are seeing arising out of Christmas parties, my advice to large employers, in particular, is to consider not organising the event at all.

There are other ways to reward staff.

Mr Boylan warned that adding alcohol into the mix can lead to serious problems for employer and employee, with the main reason for dismissal after a Christmas party due to gross misconduct, including the use of drugs or assault, either physical or sexual.

“Some employees use a free bar as if there is going to be no tomorrow.

“And staff who have issues with management can take those issues from the office to the party, and then fuelled with drink, can tell them what they really think,” he said.

The insurance industry also engaged Mr Boylan earlier this year to address human resource managers about the implications Christmas party problems can have on employer liability policies.

He said companies and staff must remember that the Christmas party is an extension of the workplace, and that dignity at work policies apply as much in the party setting as they do in the office.

A recent survey by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions last month found 20% of the sexual harassment reported in the workplace had taken place at a work-related social event such as a Christmas party.