NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

AXA to move staff to Ireland as result of Brexit

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 11:27 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Insurance company AXA are planning on moving staff to Ireland from France and Britain following Brexit.

Chief Executive, Thomas Buberl, didn't specify how many members of staff would be moving.

Burbel told reporters: "Since the former hub is in France, we will have to take some staff from France as Irish regulators will ask functions to be handled there.”

AXA Group is one of the top three insurers in the world, according to Forbes.

The other two include Ping An Insurance Group and Allianz Group.

Reuters reported that AXA had already planned on moving staff here before its acquisition of the XL Group, a property and casualty insurance company.


KEYWORDS

AXAinsurancejobs

Related Articles

'No foot-dragging' in reform of insurance sector, Minister says

‘Suspicious insurance cases’ to be contested in court

Time to act: Tackling insurance fraud

Two thirds insured on 'wrong' health insurance plan, says study

More in this Section

Husband accused of stabbing wife remanded in custody

Man seriously injured in Bray shooting

The Lotto results are in...

Ireland to welcome five unaccompanied child refugees rescued from the Mediterranean


Lifestyle

No bones about it: Caring for your skeleton is important from your early years

Simple steps to curb clutter and create a happier, more orderly home

8 essential tips for saving money on your holidays

10 ways to get your child off Fortnite

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »