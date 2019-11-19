News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Assault trial comes to end with news of wedding

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 05:45 AM

An assault trial came to a sudden end yesterday when the complainant withdrew his complaint because he was getting married to the accused man’s daughter.

A jury of eight men and four women was sworn at Cork Circuit Criminal Court after Michael Foley of Teadies Upper, Enniskeane, Co Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The charge stated on October 30/31, 2017, he allegedly carried out an assault causing harm to David O’Neill.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly told the jury they would have to decide the case on the evidence heard in court.

The foreman of the jury asked Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin if they could be supplied with paper and pens to take notes. The judge said it would be better to listen and not take notes as it would be a short case.

David O’Neill was then called as the first witness. Mr O’Neill, who is aged around 30, was sworn in to give evidence and immediately declared: “I want to withdraw my statement because we are back friends and I’m engaged to his daughter. We are friends. It is all a misunderstanding.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin explained to Mr O’Neill: “You know if you don’t give evidence the case is over and this man will be found not guilty.” The witness said he understood that.

The judge then directed the jury to find the accused not guilty by direction of the trial judge.

“It is a cumbersome way of dealing with it but once it starts I have no other way of dealing with it,” the judge said as he thanked the jury and apologised for the inconvenience to them.

The judge added as the jurors left: the Courtroom 4 at Angelesea Street courthouse“You can see now why I was reluctant to give you pens and paper.”

