News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Arrest after man, 20s, discovered with multiple stab wounds at Cork bus stop

Arrest after man, 20s, discovered with multiple stab wounds at Cork bus stop
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 12:08 PM

A man is in a serious condition in hospital in Cork after he was stabbed in what appears to have been a targetted attack at a bus stop in Bandon this morning.

A man in his 20s was found in a collapsed state at the bus stop in the Glasslyn road area of Bandon at approximately 7.45am today.

When gardaí arrived at the scene they found he had received multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí found a knife at the scene and a man in his 40s who was present was arrested. He is being detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is understood both men are known to each other and one line of inquiry being explored is that the stabbing may have followed on from an earlier dispute between both parties.

Both men are Irish nationals but it is believed they are not from Bandon.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the assault to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Earlier

By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault following the discovery of an injured man at a bus stop in Cork.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s received multiple stab wounds and was found in the Glasslynn Road area of Bandon at around 7.45am this morning.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí said a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this assault to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

'The next seven days are crucial to show that we’re capable of containing the virus'

More on this topic

Man due in court charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in CorkMan due in court charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork

Man arrested by gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in CorkMan arrested by gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Cork

Firefighters tackle gorse fires in West CorkFirefighters tackle gorse fires in West Cork

Irish Examiner view: Ronnie Herlihy, RIPIrish Examiner view: Ronnie Herlihy, RIP


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Dublin-based Medtronic shares ventilator design to help in Covid-19 fightDublin-based Medtronic shares ventilator design to help in Covid-19 fight

Logistical issues could scupper the North's coronavirus field hospital plansLogistical issues could scupper the North's coronavirus field hospital plans

Clearly we're flattening the curve but we need more progress, say health expertsClearly we're flattening the curve but we need more progress, say health experts

Burglar assaulted woman with metal travel mug after being discovered in Cork home Burglar assaulted woman with metal travel mug after being discovered in Cork home


Lifestyle

These are the best blooms for cutting so you can enjoy them outdoors and in, as florist Arthur Parkinson tells Hannah Stephenson.How to grow flowers that are ideal for cutting

Restricted movement is improving the health of our planet. It’ll probably do us some good too, says Sarah Marshall.A pause in travel could be positive for all of us

Restricted movement is a time for renewal, says Michael MurphyAdjusting to our new normal: Michael Murphy's six pieces of advice for isolation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »