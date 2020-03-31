Arrest after man, 20s, discovered with multiple stab wounds at Cork bus stop

A man is in a serious condition in hospital in Cork after he was stabbed in what appears to have been a targetted attack at a bus stop in Bandon this morning.

A man in his 20s was found in a collapsed state at the bus stop in the Glasslyn road area of Bandon at approximately 7.45am today.

When gardaí arrived at the scene they found he had received multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí found a knife at the scene and a man in his 40s who was present was arrested. He is being detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is understood both men are known to each other and one line of inquiry being explored is that the stabbing may have followed on from an earlier dispute between both parties.

Both men are Irish nationals but it is believed they are not from Bandon.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the assault to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

