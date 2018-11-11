Armistice Day: Memorial events to mark centenary of the end of World War 1

Memorial events will be held across the world today to mark the centenary of the end of World War 1.

This day 100 years ago, the guns fell silent following what was one of the bloodiest wars in history.

Headstones in the graveyard at the Thiepval Memorial in Authuille, France. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The war to end all wars lasted for four years and left millions dead, including many Irish who joined the British Army in the conflict.

70 heads of state will be in Paris today for memorial events to mark the signing of the armistice, including US President Donald Trump and Canadian President Justin Trudeau.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also be at the Arc de Triomphe where he will be representing the state.

Here at home, the inauguration of President Michael D Higgins for a second term has been delayed for a number of hours to allow him to attend a Remembrance Ceremony at Glasnevin Cemetery.

He will be joined by Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney will represent the State at commemorations in Belfast while Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, will attend commemorations in Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh.

In London, Big Ben will sound 11 times at 11am, and 11 times at 12.30pm, in time with bells across the UK and worldwide.

Justice Minister Charles Flanagan will be representing the State at a Service at Westminster Abbey where the Queen and members of the Royal Family will also be in attendance.

She will also lay flowers on the grave of the unknown soldier and Prince Charles will lay a wreath on her behalf at the Cenotaph memorial.

Meanwhile, the Irish Anti-War Movement will hold a dignified vigil at the entrance to the Irish National War Memorial in Island Bridge in Dublin this morning.

It is to coincide with the World War 1 Armistice People's Remembrance organised by the Royal British Legion that is taking place in the Memorial Gardens.

Organisers are encouraging people who attend to wear white poppies as a symbol of peace.

